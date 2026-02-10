Edit Profile
    Govt tightens AI use on social media, sets 3-hour deadline to take down flagged content

    Updated on: Feb 10, 2026 6:10 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The government has set a deadline of 3 hours for social media platforms to remove content that is flagged by the authorities for violating local laws, according to new order issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The earlier deadline was 36 hours as new rules will come into force from February 20, 2026.

    Photo for representation (REUTERS)
    Photo for representation (REUTERS)

    As the government tightened rules around for handling AI-generated and synthetic content, including deepfakes, on social media platforms such as X and Instagram, the new rules also include mandatory labelling of AI content, news agency PTI reported.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

