Govt tightens AI use on social media, sets 3-hour deadline to take down flagged content

The government has set a deadline of 3 hours for social media platforms to remove content that is flagged by the authorities for violating local laws, according to new order issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The earlier deadline was 36 hours as new rules will come into force from February 20, 2026. Photo for representation (REUTERS)

As the government tightened rules around for handling AI-generated and synthetic content, including deepfakes, on social media platforms such as X and Instagram, the new rules also include mandatory labelling of AI content, news agency PTI reported.