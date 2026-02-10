‘Most degrading behaviour’: Union minister Kiren Rijiju slams Opposition, shares videos of Lok Sabha ruckus

In one of the videos, shared on X, from the Lok Sabha session on February 4, several women MPs from the Opposition were seen crossing over to the treasury side and holding up a banner in protest. Following this, the NDA MPs could be seen asking the Opposition MPs to move away from the seats.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared two videos of the ruckus led by the Opposition in Lok Sabha, while terming their behaviour “most degrading.”

Rijiju claimed that the BJP MPs were stopped from confronting the Opposition leaders. “Congress Party is proud of the most degrading behavior by their MPs !! If we had not stopped all BJP MPs and allowed the Women MPs to confront Cong. MPs, it would have led to very ugly scene. We have very high consideration, to protect the dignity & sanctity of the Parliament,” the union minister said.

Following this, Rijiju posted another videos where the Opposition leaders were seen allegedly reaching the Well of the House, and questioned their conduct.

“Who can justify such behaviors from the Honb'le MPs? The direction from our leadership was very clear that we must maintain the dignity of the house and no BJP MP should get into physical confrontation with the rude opposition MPs," Rijiju said in his post alongside the video.

Rijiju backs BJP women MPs' complaint Rijiju earlier today also supported the BJP women MPs, who had filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging that Congress members had crossed parliamentary limits.

“The BJP MPs, especially the women MPs, have lodged a strong complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker against the behaviour of the Congress MPs. The Congress MPs crossed over to the Treasury side. They crossed the bench where the Prime Minister sits, and they went beyond towards the Treasury side, and they almost laid the siege of the entire area,” Rijiju said, according to PTI news agency.

In their letter to Birla, the BJP members had alleged that the Opposition MPs “not only laid a siege of the seat of the Prime Minister but also moved deep inside the treasury benches where senior ministers are seated.”

This came after the women MPs from Congress in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla alleged that the ruling party forced him to make "false, baseless, and defamatory" claims against them, PTI reported.