‘Laid siege of Prime Minister’s seat’: Women BJP MPs write to LS speaker Om Birla

A group of women Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MPs on Tuesday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Om Birla urging him to take action against the opposition MPs who they alleged “not only laid a siege of the seat of the Prime Minister but also moved deep inside the treasury benches where senior ministers are seated.” The MPs said as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he has always displayed impartiality. (ANI photo)

On February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address to Parliament due to opposition protests.

The letter signed by nearly a dozen MPs says they want to place on record their deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for the exemplary manner in which Birla upheld and protected the dignity, decorum, and sanctity of the Lok Sabha on 4 February 2026 during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address.

“On that day, the entire House, and indeed the whole nation, witnessed one of the most unfortunate and regrettable incidents within the Lok Sabha Chamber. We saw that the members belonging to opposition parties not just entered the well of the House, but they also climbed on the table, tore papers and threw them towards the Chair. Moreover, distressingly, certain women Members crossed over to the other side with aggressive demeanour and banners and placards in their hands,” the letter said.

Claiming the government did not respond to the provocation, the MPs said, “Even though extremely agitated and furious at this grave provocation, we, however, on the direction of our senior leaders, exercised utmost restraint and did not retaliate in any manner. Had we not exercised restraint, an ugly situation could have been created.”

“To make matters even more serious, afterwards, we saw that the opposition MPs went in aggressively towards your Chamber. We could hear loud voices coming from within your Chamber,” the letter said.

Referring to the incident as “alarming turn of events”, the letter said the “prevailing situation had the potential to result in serious and untoward consequences and could have marked one of the darkest moments in the history of our parliamentary democracy.”

They have sought strongest possible action under the rules, against the opposition MPs who have “committed such heinous acts within the precincts of the House and brought disrepute to our democratic institutions”.