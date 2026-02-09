Rahul claims Speaker’s ‘assurance’ to speak in LS, Rijiju denies it; Oppn plans no-confidence motion to remove Om Birla

"Speaker committed, personally committed to us, that I would be allowed to speak here before the budget discussion. Now you are going back on your word. I would like to know whether I would be allowed to speak those points or not," Gandhi said while addressing MP Sandhya Ray, who was presiding over the proceedings in the absence of Om Birla.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, claimed that he had been given a personal assurance that he would be allowed to raise certain issues on the floor before the budget discussion begins. He alleged that the assurance was being withdrawn by the chair.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day and will reconvene on February 10 after repeated disruptions over demands by Opposition MPs for a discussion on the India-US interim trade deal framework. The House had assembled at 11 am on Monday but was adjourned twice before resuming briefly at 2 pm, only to be adjourned again till Tuesday.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, however, disputed Gandhi’s claim, saying no such assurance had been given. Rijiju said the issue had been discussed in a meeting with Om Birla, which was also attended by Congress MP KC Venugopal.

"Speaker sir also said in the chamber, Venugopal ji was there, I also joined. Speaker had said that ‘if everyone agrees then House should function’. It was said from Venugopal too, that they want their Leader of Opposition to speak; we asked ‘what issue do you want to raise?’. If they accuse the Speaker of something, then there will be a reply by the speaker too. What Rahul Gandhi said is 100 per cent false, speaker has not said that," Rijiju told the House.

MP Sandhya Ray, who was presiding over the proceedings, said she had not received any notice regarding the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha seeking to raise any issue, and that without following due procedure, the House could not take up a discussion.