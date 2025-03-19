Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt to announce new toll policy soon, will give reasonable concession to consumers: Gadkari

PTI |
Mar 19, 2025 04:17 PM IST

Govt to announce new toll policy soon, will give reasonable concession to consumers: Gadkari

New Delhi, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the government will soon announce a new policy for toll charges on national highways, offering a reasonable concession to consumers.

Govt to announce new toll policy soon, will give reasonable concession to consumers: Gadkari
Govt to announce new toll policy soon, will give reasonable concession to consumers: Gadkari

Replying to queries in Rajya Sabha, the minister asserted that the government is spending a lot on building road infrastructure and therefore toll charges are necessary.

"It is the policy of the department that when you want good road, you have to pay for it," Gadkari said.

In Assam, he said the government plans to make expenditure of 3 lakh crore.

"We are making a lot of big roads, four lanes, six lanes. I am making a lot of bridges from the Brahmaputra. We are raising funds from the market. So without a toll, we cannot do it. But still, we are very considerable. We are only charging toll on four lanes, not on the two-lane paved shoulder."

According to the rules of 2008, toll plaza on the same section of the national highway and in the same direction cannot be established within 60 kilometers.

"So actually, there are some exceptions. After completing this session, we are going to declare a new policy for the toll, where the problem will be resolved and we will give reasonable concession to the consumer, and there will be no debate on particularly about the toll," he said, adding that the problems would be resolved.

All user fee plazas on National Highways are established as per the provision of National Highways Fee Rules, 2008 and the respective Concession Agreement.

Total toll collection in India touched 64,809.86 crore in 2023-24, a 35 per cent rise over the previous year. The collection was 27,503 crore in 2019-20.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On