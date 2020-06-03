e-paper
Home / India News / Govt to conduct skill mapping of returned workers

Govt to conduct skill mapping of returned workers

The scheme is a joint initiative of the skill ministry, the ministry of civil aviation and the ministry of external affairs which aims to create a database of qualified citizens based on their skillsets and experience to tap into and fulfil demand of Indian and foreign companies.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Government officials who asked not to be named said that the scheme is a part of the government’s overall plan to ensure targeted welfare and job opportunities for workers who have returned home .
Government officials who asked not to be named said that the scheme is a part of the government's overall plan to ensure targeted welfare and job opportunities for workers who have returned home .
         

With millions of migrant workers returning home, from other parts of India and from other countries, the union cabinet approved a scheme, SWADES or Skilled Workers Arrival Database for Employment Support to conduct a skill mapping exercise of these workers .

The lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and the economic consequences of it have seen many Indians returning home.

“This aims at empowering the returning citizens with relevant employment opportunities,” tweeted the government-run Press Information Bureau.

“The collected information will be shared with the companies for suitable placement opportunities in the country,” the government said in a statement.

“The returning citizens are required to fill up an online SWADES Skills Card. The card will facilitate a strategic framework to provide the returning citizens with suitable employment opportunities through discussions with key stakeholders including State Governments, Industry Associations and Employers,” the statement added.

Union skill development minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said, “We are pleased to partner with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of External Affairs to conduct this skill mapping of overseas returning citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission.The data collected through SWADES Skill Card will help the citizens with job prospects and bridge the demand-supply gap.”

Millions of Indians stranded abroad have registered at the various Indian missions to return to India and so far, more than 57,000 people have already come back. Millions of migrant workers from large Indian cities have also returned home over the past few months (and especially in May).

Former rural development secretary Jugal Kishore Mohapatra said, “such a data base will improve efficiency in the indian markets and help local companies who will now need more skilled people to find it easily through the government database. It will also benefit workers to get desired job in his state “

