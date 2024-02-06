 India to fence entire 1,643 km-long Myanmar border, to build patrol track: Shah | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
India to fence entire 1,643 km-long Myanmar border, to build patrol track: Amit Shah

India to fence entire 1,643 km-long Myanmar border, to build patrol track: Amit Shah

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 06:52 PM IST

The government also plans to construct patrol track along the Indo-Myanmar border for improved surveillance

Home minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that the central government has decided to build a fence along the entire 1643-kilometre Indo-Myanmar border. Additionally, a patrol track will be constructed along the border to enhance surveillance.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02_05_2024_000410A) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI02_05_2024_000410A) *** Local Caption *** (PTI)

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

