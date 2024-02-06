India to fence entire 1,643 km-long Myanmar border, to build patrol track: Amit Shah
Feb 06, 2024 06:52 PM IST
The government also plans to construct patrol track along the Indo-Myanmar border for improved surveillance
Home minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that the central government has decided to build a fence along the entire 1643-kilometre Indo-Myanmar border. Additionally, a patrol track will be constructed along the border to enhance surveillance.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
Share this article