Govt to make arrangements to house the families evicted from Kogilu layout

The state government on Monday decided to make provisions for alternate accommodation for the 180 families evicted from Bengaluru’s Kogilu Layout on December 20. Most of the evicted families comprised migrant labourers. (PTI)

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and attended by his deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, state housing minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and senior officials.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Siddaramaiah said that action would be taken against officials who allowed the families to allegedly set up illegal tenements on the site. “I have asked for action to be taken against jurisdictional revenue officers and corporation officers, because such illegal encroachments cannot happen without the notice of the officials.”

Meanwhile, Shivakumar on Monday visited the site of the demolitions— the Faqir colony.

Speaking to reporters, he defended the demolition move as necessary for law and order. “Others cannot do politics here. There is no embarrassment over the manner in which the ruling Congress has handled the issue. Bengaluru must be kept clean. Law and order has to be maintained, and we cannot allow everyone who comes to settle here,” he said.“For everything, documents are needed. Will you allow someone to erect tents and build structures in front of your houses?” he added.

Shivakumar also highlighted administrative steps taken to manage the area. He said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has a dedicated solid waste management department and noted that a compound wall protecting the site had already been partially constructed. “It needed to be completed. The authorities informed the people and carried out the demolition accordingly,” he said.

Shivakumar accused Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of politicizing the matter ahead of elections in his state.

“He is facing the prospect of losing elections in his state and is trying to play politics. We do not want politics. I request him to refrain from it. This is a local issue. We must safeguard the city and address health hazards. We cannot allow illegal occupants to encroach upon government property,” he said.

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Monday sought a detailed report from the GBA on the evictions and ordered its police wing to examine the legality of the drive. Commission chairperson Shyam Bhat also visited the colony and heard grievances from the affected families.

While the state’s top leadership has consistently defended the demolitions, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge K.C. Venugopal on Saturday expressed concern that such action should have been undertaken with greater caution, sensitivity, and compassion.

(with PTI inputs)