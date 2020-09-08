e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt to push 3 pending labour codes during House session

Govt to push 3 pending labour codes during House session

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi The Union Cabinet on Tuesday discussed labour reforms in detail so that the remaining three Codes pending in the Lok Sabha could be pushed for Parliament nod during the Monsoon session beginning Monday.

“Some bills which are to come up in the coming session of parliament were approved,” said an official.

News agency PTI quoting a person familiar with the development said the the Union Cabinet brainstormed on labour reforms. “The government wants to push all three remaining labour codes pending in the Lok Sabha for passage,” it said quoting the person.

Earlier this month, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar had indicated that remaining three labour codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety and health would be tabled in the ensuing Monsoon session of Parliament.

The three codes on industrial relations, social security and OCH were introduced in the Lok Sabha last year and then sent for scrutiny of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour. The committee has submitted its report on the remaining three codes.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved monetisation of assets of POWERGRID, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under ministry of power, through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) model.

According to an official statement, approval given by CCEA would help POWERGRID to monetise in the first lot, assets with gross block value of more than 7000 crore. These assets, which are mainly High Voltage Transmission lines and substations, are held by POWERGRID in form of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), the statement said.

top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In