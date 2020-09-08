Govt to push 3 pending labour codes during House session

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:54 IST

New Delhi The Union Cabinet on Tuesday discussed labour reforms in detail so that the remaining three Codes pending in the Lok Sabha could be pushed for Parliament nod during the Monsoon session beginning Monday.

“Some bills which are to come up in the coming session of parliament were approved,” said an official.

News agency PTI quoting a person familiar with the development said the the Union Cabinet brainstormed on labour reforms. “The government wants to push all three remaining labour codes pending in the Lok Sabha for passage,” it said quoting the person.

Earlier this month, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar had indicated that remaining three labour codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety and health would be tabled in the ensuing Monsoon session of Parliament.

The three codes on industrial relations, social security and OCH were introduced in the Lok Sabha last year and then sent for scrutiny of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour. The committee has submitted its report on the remaining three codes.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved monetisation of assets of POWERGRID, a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under ministry of power, through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) model.

According to an official statement, approval given by CCEA would help POWERGRID to monetise in the first lot, assets with gross block value of more than 7000 crore. These assets, which are mainly High Voltage Transmission lines and substations, are held by POWERGRID in form of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), the statement said.