Govt to spend Rs15,000 crore to ramp up health care infra to combat Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the country’s health infrastructure to combat Covid-19 — the second part of an approach whose first part is the 21-day lockdown starting Wednesday.

The money will be used to set up isolation wards and intensive care units (ICUs), procure ventilators and personal protection equipment (for doctors), and train health workers to fight coronavirus disease, Modi said in an address to the nation.

Already, dedicated hospitals have been identified in many states to deal with Covid-19 cases.

“Central and state responses will be strengthened by this infusion. More may be needed in the coming months but this is a good energiser to galvanise the health care response,” said Dr K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation India.

India has an estimated 40,000 working ventilators, a number that experts said would be inadequate in case there is a surge in Covid-19 infections which crossed 520 on Tuesday; 10 people have died of Covid-19 in India.

The financial package was desperately needed to boost ICU infrastructure, said an expert. “It is needed by many under-served states that don’t have adequately-equipped district hospitals and state medical colleges. Most Covid-19 deaths are from severe respiratory illness, and when ICU care is not adequate, the mortality rate is higher. This badly-needed push will help build an intensive care set up across states and help in disease management in the long run,” said Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Scienceswho is part of the national task on Covid-19.

In around 81% Covid-19 cases, patients recover on their own, according to a study of the first 44,672 cases confirmed by the Chinese Center for Disease Control published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Around 14% people have severe disease, including pneumonia and shortness of breath, while the virus causes critical disease including respiratory failure, septic shock and multi-organ failure in about 5% of patients who need ICU care to survive.

“The priority is to save lives, the PM has made that clear. At least 5% of Covid-19 patients will require ventilators, and in the Indian context that’s a lot of numbers. We have to step up,” said Dr Amit Singh, associate professor at the Centre for Infectious Disease Research at Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science.

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba directed all states on Sunday to identify at least one hospital to exclusively treat coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Nine states have submitted a list of dedicated public hospitals and isolation wards across both public and private hospitals to the Centre.

Instead of building new hospitals, strengthening existing health services and filling in the gaps in staff, equipment and medicines would appear to be the focus. “We may not be able to build new hospitals, but we are exploring the model of (creating) a low cost ICU with a cardiac monitor, ventilator, pulse oximeter, and oxygen cylinder to treat people if cases rise very quickly,” said Dr Dilip Mavlankar, director of Gandhinagar’s Indian Institute of Public Health.

Public health economists say the money may not be enough, but it’s a start. “If the number of cases and death go up exponentially, then ₹400-500 crore per state is not going to be enough. I would take this more as an emergency fund at the moment to be distributed to states to put in place preventive measures. If we manage to contain the disease then this might be enough but not if the numbers increase exponentially. India doesn’t have the resources to cope in case we go the China way,” said Dr Sakthivel Selvaraj, director, health economics, financing and policy, PHFI.

India’s low doctor-population ratio of 1:1,457, against the WHO recommended norm of 1:1,000, also needs to be improved, said experts. “We need a lot of part-time staff and general physicians. There are lots of private doctors who do not have enough work, we need them on an ad hoc basis. We needed nurses too, many trained nurses don’t work because of low pay. We need human resources,” said Dr Mavlankar.

“Buying equipment is easy, what is much harder is building human resources trained in intensive care and use of personal protection equipment. ICUs are both equipment intensive and human resource intensive. You need to have good high-end ventilators, good monitors and the people — nurses, paramedics and technicians — to manage it. Ideally, there should be one nurse for every ICU bed, it is not just about putting a person on a bed,” said Dr Guleria.

Prime Minister Modi also urged the private sector, including private labs and private hospitals, to work with government in this time of crisis. Private labs have begun testing for Covid-19, and many private hospitals are setting up isolation wards to treat Covid-19 patients.

“I don’t think the money is sufficient, but it is much needed. It will largely go towards augmenting infrastructure. They have also announced Covid-19 hospitals and this money will be needed to create the space, get equipment and manpower. In case a situation arises where the public-sector facilities falls short, the government can very well commandeer private hospitals,” said Dr MC Misra, former AIIMS director and president and vice chancellor Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Jaipur.