Home / India News / Govt waives off import duty on Remdesivir and its raw materials amid Covid-19 surge
india news

Govt waives off import duty on Remdesivir and its raw materials amid Covid-19 surge

According to the order, Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), beta Cyclodextrin (SBEBCD) used in the manufacture of Remdesivir and injection Remdesivir have been exempted from import duty up to October 31, 2021.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 21, 2021 12:10 AM IST
The Central government waived off import duty on Remidesivir and its raw material to ramp up domestic production.(File photo)

The central government on Tuesday waived off import duty on antiviral drug Remdesivir and its raw materials for over six months to encourage domestic pharmaceutical companies to ramp up its production and reduce its cost amidst the rising demand for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“The Central government, on being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest to do, hereby exempts the goods [Remdesivir and its raw materials]... when imported into India, from the whole of the duty of customs leviable,” said a finance ministry order issued late night on Tuesday.

According to the order, Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), beta Cyclodextrin (SBEBCD) used in the manufacture of Remdesivir and injection Remdesivir have been exempted from import duty up to October 31, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cong: modified vaccine policy ‘regressive, inequitable’

SC stays court order on lockdown in 5 UP dists

Rahul tests Covid positive, PM wishes quick recovery

Countries restrict travel from India as cases spike

“In line with PM @NarendraModi's priority to ensure affordable medical care for COVID-19 patients, imports of Remdesivir API, injection and specific inputs have been made import duty free. This should increase supply and reduce cost thus providing relief to patients,” commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

As the country battles the second wave of Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening addressed the nation and urged citizens to stay home. He directed states to resort to a lockdown only as the last option.

"I urge states to use lockdown only as a last resort," PM Modi said, adding that they should try their best to avoid lockdown.

For the sixth straight day, India reported over 200,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The infection tally currently stands at 15,321,089 including more than 13 million recoveries, more than two million active cases and 180,530 deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union minister piyush goyal remdesivir
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP