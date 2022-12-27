‘Govt wants to make sure virus doesn’t spread': Health Minister amid mock drills

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed Covid preparedness in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital as countrywide drills took place to ensure readiness in fight against the virus. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said - in view of the Covid situation worldwide - that we have to stay alert," the Health Minister said while talking to reporters. The central government has held a slew of meetings since last week after the explosive surge in China cases caught the world's attention. Nearly 18 per cent of the neighbouring country's population is estimated to have been affected amid the current surge, believed to be driven by Omicron subvariant BF.7.

"We have to ensure readiness. The government is making sure that the virus does not spread in the coming days. We also want to make sure that hospitals are ready to tackle caseload if the situation arises. Just the way Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital is ready, we want other hospitals to be ready too. State health ministers are making sure the protocol is followed everywhere," he further asserted.

The Health Minister also shared his photos of himself participating in the drill on Twitter.

