Home / India News / Govt writes to four states as Covid surges
india news

Govt writes to four states as Covid surges

In an email, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan mentioned four states— Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka— as regions reporting high number of cases in the past 24 hours.
The four states together reported 81% of the 7,240 new Covid-19 cases that were reported from across the country. (AP)
The four states together reported 81% of the 7,240 new Covid-19 cases that were reported from across the country. (AP)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Centre on Thursday wrote to all states and Union Territories asking for testing to be increased in areas reporting clusters of cases, citing an “upsurge” of Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

In an email, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan mentioned four states— Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka— as regions reporting high number of cases in the past 24 hours, and asked them to maintain strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in areas showing concerns.

The four states together reported 81% of the 7,240 new Covid-19 cases that were reported from across the country. On Thursday, India recorded 7,665new cases, according to HT’s tally of numbers released by states.

Government data show that in the week ending June 8, an average of 4,207 new cases were reported, as compared to 2,663 in the week ending June 1. There has also been an increase in the weekly positivity rate from 0.63% to 1.12% in the corresponding periods.

States have also been directed to monitor average daily testing per million as well as share of RT-PCR in total tests conducted as it would enable them to take timely pre-emptive action wherever required. As directed before, states will also have to screen influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection cases in all health facilities on a regular basis to detect early warning signs.

“Genome sequencing of prescribed samples of international passengers as well as collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities) and local cluster of new Covid-19 cases is equally important,” wrote Bhushan.

“States must not lower their guard and continue working towards building on the progress made thus far to bring the pandemic situation under control,” said Bhushan.

Experts say there is no major worry yet because hospitalisations are not increasing; however, a close watch needs to be maintained.

“We need to watch out if the trend continues to increase. So far, there is no indication of increasing hospitalization and mortality. In the meantime, efforts to improve booster coverage should be enhanced,” said Giridhara R Babu, head of epidemiology, Indian Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Rhythma Kaul

    Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out