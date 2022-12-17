Govt-run health and wellness centres to come up in Lko, docs interviewed

LUCKNOW To facilitate medical care to the vulnerable population, 108 health and wellness centres will soon come up in areas around slum settlements in Lucknow. “Doctors who are to be deployed at these centres have already been interviewed. A total of 108 doctors will be selected among the 250 applicants,” said a senior health official. These centres will have a doctor, paramedical staff, and medicines, along with the facility to conduct basic tests. They will be opened in a 1,400 square feet area with separate rooms for OPD, medical examination, vaccination, drug store, day-care, and wellness room.

