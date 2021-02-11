Govt-Twitter standoff continues: All you need to know

Government officials on Wednesday expressed displeasure over Twitter’s partial compliance with the government’s requests to block access to over 1,100 accounts and posts allegedly spreading misinformation about the farmers’ protests against new agricultural laws. Here is all you need to know about the matter:

• Twitter on Wednesday said that it complied partially with the government’s requests to block access.

• It said it did not act against accounts of journalists, activists, and politicians since the directions to block them were “not consistent with Indian law”

• The government expressed “disappointment” over the non-compliance during a meeting with top executives of the social media company.

• Twitter’s blog gave details of its actions. It said they do not believe that the actions they have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law.

• Twitter said in keeping with its principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression, it has not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians as it would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law.

• The statement prompted an initial response from the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) on Koo, a social media website meant to rival Twitter.

• It appeared to signal an escalation of a confrontation brewing for over a week.

• Throughout the day, several government officials expressed dismay with Twitter’s actions. They echoed remarks from last week when the government said the company was not in a position to judge its directions and had to follow them.

• Representatives from the ministry and Twitter’s global policy and safety teams met later, where the Meity “secretary expressed his deep disappointment” about Twitter’s response.