Govt-Twitter standoff continues: All you need to know
Government officials on Wednesday expressed displeasure over Twitter’s partial compliance with the government’s requests to block access to over 1,100 accounts and posts allegedly spreading misinformation about the farmers’ protests against new agricultural laws. Here is all you need to know about the matter:
• Twitter on Wednesday said that it complied partially with the government’s requests to block access.
• It said it did not act against accounts of journalists, activists, and politicians since the directions to block them were “not consistent with Indian law”
• The government expressed “disappointment” over the non-compliance during a meeting with top executives of the social media company.
• Twitter’s blog gave details of its actions. It said they do not believe that the actions they have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law.
Also Read | On Twitter-India row, US says committed to supporting democratic values
• Twitter said in keeping with its principles of defending protected speech and freedom of expression, it has not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians as it would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law.
• The statement prompted an initial response from the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) on Koo, a social media website meant to rival Twitter.
• It appeared to signal an escalation of a confrontation brewing for over a week.
• Throughout the day, several government officials expressed dismay with Twitter’s actions. They echoed remarks from last week when the government said the company was not in a position to judge its directions and had to follow them.
• Representatives from the ministry and Twitter’s global policy and safety teams met later, where the Meity “secretary expressed his deep disappointment” about Twitter’s response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to move to Finger 8, no patrolling in disputed area: Rajnath Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to amend FRBM Act for additional borrowing
- The amendment of the FRBM Act comes at a time when the revenue growth has not been spectacular and the central devolution to the state has come down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court quashes privilege notices issued to Stalin, 17 other DMK lawmakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election fervour in Kerala, Tamil Nadu likely to peak with PM Modi’s visit
- In Kerala’s Kochi, after inaugurating the new complex of BPCL, Modi will interact with core committee members of the state unit and discuss poll strategies, said BJP Kerala unit president K Surendran on Wednesday. The party has asked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Disengagement at Pangong Tso finalised’, says Rajnath Singh on China row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-China standoff: All you need to know about disengagement on Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRS, BJP in direct contest in GHMC mayor, deputy mayor elections today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evidence fabricated in Bhima Koregaon case? What prompted Rona Wilson’s plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Work in India, bring FDI, but...': RS Prasad's message to Twitter in Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 12,923 new Covid-19 cases; more than 7 million vaccinated thus far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iranian FM Zarif thanks India for Islamic Revolution anniversary greetings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt-Twitter standoff continues: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rescue teams begin drilling operations at Uttarakhand flood site
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to address India-China Ladakh standoff in Rajya Sabha today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quick call helps police rescue woman from abductors near Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox