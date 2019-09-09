Grab IAS, IPS officers by the collar: Chhattisgarh minister’s tip for making it big as a politician

india

Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma had a unique response to a child’s question on how to become a big politician.

In the video, which surfaced on Monday, the state excise minister is seen sitting next to schoolchildren as he talks to someone out of the frame. He is heard saying he was once asked by a child how had he become a big leader.

“Bada neta banna ho to collector, SP ka collar pakdo (If you want to become a big politician, grab the collars of the collector and the SP),” Lakhma said was his reply to the child.

As the minister narrated the episode, students and others sitting with him laughed with him.

The video is said to be have been shot on Teacher’s Day in a school in Pawnaar of Sukma district.

The minister, who represents Konta in the state assembly, later said his “words were twisted”.

“I meant to say that you have to fight the battle of people to become a big leader. My intention was not to hurt anyone ... Some journalists are twisting my statement,” Lakhma said while speaking to HT.

