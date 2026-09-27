'Grabbed by neck, threatened to kill me': Man slapped by Parvesh Verma alleges assault by ‘BJP workers’

After a video of Delhi minister Parvesh Verma slapping a young man went viral, the victim alleged that workers linked to the BJP leader threatened to kill him. He also alleged that he was manhandled by Verma's bodyguard who grabbed him by the neck.

Saheb (the victim) speaks to the media after being reportedly slapped by Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma during a road inspection row in Tilak Nagar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

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Saheb Singh, who was assaulted by Verma, said, "We had come here for an inspection after Parvesh Verma called the MLA (Jarnail Singh) and asked him to show where the road was damaged. I was recording a video when Parvesh Verma snatched my phone and raised his hand at me, which is clearly visible in the video."

Narrating the incident, Saheb Singh alleged, "His security personnel held my hand and grabbed me by the neck, trying to press it, and pulled me away."

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Deep Dive What led to the altercation between Parvesh Verma and the man recording the video during the road inspection? The altercation began when the young man, Saheb Singh, was recording a video of Parvesh Verma during a road inspection, raising concerns about the quality of the road work. Verma reportedly lost his temper and slapped Singh after the inspection raised tensions. Why is Parvesh Verma facing backlash from the AAP and others regarding the incident? Parvesh Verma is facing backlash for allegedly slapping a man who questioned the quality of road construction and for his claims that the incident was provoked by abuses directed at his family during the inspection. How did Parvesh Verma justify his actions during the road inspection incident? Parvesh Verma justified his actions by claiming that he reacted out of anger after being provoked by the local MLA’s associates, who he alleged were abusive and obstructive during the inspection of a road that had not been repaired for 15 years.

{{^usCountry}} "Three-four BJP workers were also with him. They also misbehaved with me, raised their hands at me and threatened to kill me," news agency PTI quoted the victim as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Three-four BJP workers were also with him. They also misbehaved with me, raised their hands at me and threatened to kill me," news agency PTI quoted the victim as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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The video of the incident shared by AAP leaders on social media has sparked a political row.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh says colleague slapped

According to AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, the victim was a colleague who was recording the video during a road inspection. The MLA said he had received a call from BJP PWD minister Parvesh Verma, who had come to inspect the road and asked him to show the damages.

"I peeled the road off like a carpet and showed it to him. Seeing this, the minister became agitated and, in his agitation, slapped our colleague who was recording the video, and then fled from here," said Jarnail Singh.

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The AAP MLA further alleged that the local BJP workers, accompanying Verma, also fled the scene. "I want to ask whether this is the conduct of the BJP and whether a minister will indulge in such acts, in the manner of goons," he said.

Parvesh Verma makes counter allegation

Vermarejected the allegations saying the incident was not solely linked to questions over the road and the “whole truth” was not being told. He said he had gone to the area for an inspection after being informed that the road had not been repaired for 15 years.

The BJP minister alleged that the local MLA was upset with the development work and would reach the site after repairs were completed and post videos about the work.

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Verma alleged that people accompanying the MLA abused his family during the inspection. "During the inspection, he called scores of party workers who were abusing my family, which cannot be tolerated,” Verma said.

AAP leaders said that a complaint has been filed but first information report has not been registered by the police yet.