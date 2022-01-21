‘Grand statue’ of Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at the India Gate, adding that till the statue is constructed, it will be represented by a hologram bust at the same place.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

For now, a hologram bust of the freedom fighter will be put up at the iconic monument in the national capital, PM Modi further said. “I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” he posted.

The dimensions of the upcoming statue will be 28 feet*6 feet, people aware of development said.

Last week, the Union government announced that starting this year, the annual Republic Day celebrations will commence on January 23, instead of January 24, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. Also, since last year, January 23 has been observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’ in memory of the former commander of the erstwhile Indian National Army (INA).

Today's announcement by PM Modi also comes in the backdrop of controversy surrounding the ‘merger’ of India Gate's Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial.