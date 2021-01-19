IND USA
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (HT Archive)
india news

Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas

In a gazette notification, the ministry stated that decision was taken to “honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation”
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:05 PM IST

The Ministry of Culture on Tuesday announced that the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose will now be celebrated as the Parakram Diwas.

In a gazette notification, the ministry stated that decision was taken to “honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation”.

“The government has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas to inspire the people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did,” the government said.

On January 8, the government had set up a high-level committee headed by home minister Amit Shah plan the freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations. Minister for culture Prahlad Patel in a press conference on Tuesday is also likely to announce the details of planned celebrations for Bose.

The move comes on the heels of the assembly elections in West Bengal, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is taking the Mamta Banerjee-led government head on. The polls are scheduled to be held before May this year.

