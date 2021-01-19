IND USA
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Will wipe TMC out in 2021': BJP's Dilip Ghosh on West Bengal Assembly polls

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are due in April-May.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:22 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the ruling Trinamool Congress has tactics to stop the former from coming into power but it has weakened over time. "Violent politics will continue under TMC rule... We will bring in a change in West Bengal," Ghosh said about the Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled in April-May, as per ANI report.

He also claimed that the BJP reduced the TMC to half in the Lok Sabha elections held last year and will successfully oust the party in 2021. "As development is inching closer, they're getting uneasy... We reduced TMC to half in 2019 and will wipe them out in 2021," ANI quoted Ghosh as saying.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP emerged as the second-biggest party in West Bengal.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are due in April-May. Ahead of the polls, a major war of words has emerged between the leaders of the BJP and TMC. Tension between both parties also grew after TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari switched over to BJP along with other party leaders.

On Monday, Adhikari asserted that he will defeat Mamata Banerjee - who has decided to fight the polls from his Nandigram seat - or quit politics.

Addressing a public meeting in south Kolkata, Adhikari said Banerjee goes to Nandigram once in five years just ahead of elections. "What has she done for Nandigram? She has hired an agent from Bihar to win the election in Bengal. Regardless of who contests against her, she will lose by 50,000 votes. If I fail to defeat her I will leave politics," he said.

Speaking on Adhikari's challenge to Banerjee, Ghosh said, "it is in his hands. If he has said it, he might do it as well. Who knows Nandigram better than Suvendu?" ANI reported Ghosh as saying.

On Monday, BJP held a mega roadshow from Tollygunge tram depot to Rashbehari Avenue in south Kolkata, which is considered Banerjee's stronghold. During the rally, stones were pelted at BJP workers. Apart from Ghosh, Adhikari and Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri were also part of the rally.

Criticising TMC for the alleged violence, Adhikari said, "Attackers from 'Mini-Pakistan' and supporters of the administrator of Kolkata Municipal Corporation attacked our workers. But they cannot stop us like this. We will make Sonar Bangla," he said.

