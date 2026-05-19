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Delhi-NCR imposes GRAP-1 anti-pollution curbs as AQI turns ‘poor’ in May

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 208 on May 19, placing it in the “poor” category.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 07:15 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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With Delhi’s air quality slipping into the “poor” category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday enforced Stage-I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi-NCR imposes GRAP-I anti-pollution curbs as AQI turns ‘poor’ in May

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 208 on May 19, placing it in the “poor” category, while forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and IITM indicated that air quality is likely to remain in the same range over the coming days.

Also Read | GRAP-3 pollution curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

The CAQM said all actions under Stage-I of the existing GRAP framework will be implemented with immediate effect and monitored closely by agencies concerned to prevent any further deterioration in air quality levels.

Authorities have also been directed to intensify anti-pollution measures and maintain strict vigilance, while citizens have been urged to follow the GRAP Stage-I citizen charter.

Key restrictions of Stage -1 GRAP?

 
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