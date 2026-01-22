GRAP-3 pollution curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

The Commission for Air Quality Improvement (CAQM) on Thursday said it was revoking the stage 3 pollution curbs implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, as air quality has improved. A layer of smog covers the area around India Gate and Kartavya Path, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'Very Poor' category by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

According to the CAQM order, the AQI in Delhi has been improving owing to favourable meteorological conditions. The commission cited a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating that AQI in the Delhi-NCR area is likely to remain in the "moderate" to “poor” category in the coming days.

“The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to revoke its orders dated 16.01.2026, for invoking actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality) of Schedule of GRAP (modified on 21.11.2025), with immediate effect,” the order stated.

The order further stated that while GRAP Stage 3 is being revoked, the citizens need to “strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage 1 & 2” due to the weather conditions being “not so favourable” in the winter season and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further.

Delhi weather and AQI The air quality in Delhi was in the 'very poor' category on Thursday morning, with an AQI of 313, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below the season's average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Palam logged a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius, down by 1.3 notches, while Lodhi Road recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius, also a decline of 1.3 notches.

The Ridge station reported a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 notches below normal, while Ayanagar registered 7.3 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below normal.

The India Meteorological Department forecast moderate fog on Thursday and thunderstorms with rain on Friday.