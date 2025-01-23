Delhi air pollution: GRAP-3 revoked in NCR as rain improves AQI to ‘very poor’

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday revoked restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR as the air quality index (AQI) in the capital was recorded as "very poor". Delhi received overnight showers on Wednesday and is likely to witness light rain on Thursday as well. (HT Photo)

"AQI of Delhi has been continuously improving and has been recorded as 289 (very poor) on January 17, which is about 61 AQI points below the benchmark as directed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court for invoking Stage-III," the CAQM order read.

It said that the India Meteorological Department has predicted that the AQI is likely to remain in the lower end of the 'very poor' category in the coming days due to the favourable weather conditions and strong wind speeds.

The national capital received overnight showers, with the weather department forecasting light rain and cloudy weather for Thursday as well.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degree Celsius, which is 3.5 notches above normal for this time of the season. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degree Celsius.

According to the Sameer app, as of 11 am, the national capital recorded an AQI of 265.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the CAQM's order, construction and demolition works, which were under closure orders, shall under no circumstances resume their operations without any specific order from the Commission.

The anti-pollution panel, however, noted that restrictions under Stage 2 and 3 of the GRAP will remain in place in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). It said that the committee and other concerned agencies will closely monitor AQI levels to ensure that the air quality level does not slip further.

GRAP-3 restrictions lifted

Under Stage-3 classes up to grade 5 were required to shift to hybrid mode. Students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Additionally, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars are also restricted in Delhi and NCR areas, with exemption for persons with disabilities.

GRAP Stage-III also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in the capital.

GRAP restrictions are enforced in Delhi-NCR during winter season. The curbs are categorized into four stages - Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

