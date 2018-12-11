Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 11, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Grateful, indebted, humbled: KCR’s son

With the ruling TRS party’s massive win in the Telangana assembly elections 2018, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s son K.T. Rama Rao on thanked the people of the state for giving them another opportunity to serve.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2018 15:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hyderabad
TRS,KCR son,KCR Telangana
Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao better known and abbreviated as KCR.(File photo)

With the ruling TRS party’s massive win in the Telangana assembly elections, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s son K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday thanked the people of the state for giving them another opportunity to serve.

“Grateful, indebted and humbled. Thanks Telangana for keeping the faith in KCR Garu and giving us another opportunity to serve you,” tweeted Rama Rao, a Minister in his father’s cabinet

Popularly known as KTR, Rama Rao appears set to retain the Sircilla seat.

Seen as KCR’s successor, the young leader arrived at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi headquarters here to a warm welcome by hundreds of party workers.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 15:19 IST

tags

more from india