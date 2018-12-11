Grateful, indebted, humbled: KCR’s son

With the ruling TRS party’s massive win in the Telangana assembly elections, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s son K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday thanked the people of the state for giving them another opportunity to serve.

“Grateful, indebted and humbled. Thanks Telangana for keeping the faith in KCR Garu and giving us another opportunity to serve you,” tweeted Rama Rao, a Minister in his father’s cabinet

Popularly known as KTR, Rama Rao appears set to retain the Sircilla seat.

Seen as KCR’s successor, the young leader arrived at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi headquarters here to a warm welcome by hundreds of party workers.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 15:19 IST