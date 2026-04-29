...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gravest crime against nature, tribal heritage: Rahul Gandhi on Great Nicobar project

Rahul Gandhi alleges massive ecological damage in Great Nicobar project, vows to raise tribal concerns and deforestation issue in Parliament.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:31 pm IST
By Ishita Bahl, New Delhi
Advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the Great Nicobar Holistic Development Project, calling it “one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against the natural and tribal heritage of the country” and pledging to raise the concerns of local residents in Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi claims Great Nicobar plan threatens forests and tribes, calls it a major scam (ANI)

“The government calls what it is doing here a ‘Project.’ What I have seen is not a project. It is millions of trees marked for the axe. It is 160 square kilometres of rainforest condemned to die. It is communities that have been ignored while their homes have been snatched away,” said Gandhi in a post on X, where he also shared a video of himself travelling through the forest.

The project involves an international container transshipment terminal, an international airport, a power plant, and a township over an area of 166.10 sq km, of which 130.75 sq km is forest and 84.10 sq km is tribal land.

Gandhi said that the island is inhabited by a number of communities, including tribals and settlers from the defence forces, all of whom wish to ensure the safety of the land. “They have asked me to raise this issue in Parliament, and I will gladly do that,” he added.

Gandhi urged young people to pay special attention to the matter as it concerns their future.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruled in February that adequate safeguards have been provided in the conditions for environmental clearance (EC) to the Great Nicobar Holistic Development Project, underlining that there are no valid grounds for it to interfere.

 
national green tribunal rahul gandhi
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / Gravest crime against nature, tribal heritage: Rahul Gandhi on Great Nicobar project
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.