'Great daughter of our motherland': Rahul Gandhi, Congress remember Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

‘Great daughter of our motherland’: Rahul Gandhi, Congress remember Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Paying tribute to his grandmother on her 103rd birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that things she taught him inspire him everyday.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at ‘Shakti Sthal’ (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi remembered her as an “efficient Prime Minister” and as someone who was a “form of power.”

“I pay my tribute on the birth anniversary of Smt. Indira Gandhi, an efficient Prime Minister and form of power. While the entire nation, even today, speaks of her impressive leadership, I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Things she taught me inspire me everyday,” the former Congress president posted on his Twitter handle, also attaching with the tweet a picture of his grandmother.

Gandhi also paid a visit to Shakti Sthal, the memorial of Indira Gandhi in the national capital, to pay his tribute to her.

The official handle of the Congress, meanwhile, remembered her as a “trail blazer, visionary, true leader and great daughter of India.” The party tweeted: “A trailblazer, a visionary, a true leader and a great daughter of our motherland, Smt. Indira Gandhi was much more than a Prime Minister to our citizens; she was the revitalising strength in their quest for greatness & prosperity. Today, we pay a proud tribute to India’s Indira.”

