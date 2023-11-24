‘Great oppurtunity’: Nirmala Sitharaman takes Vande Bharat ride in Kerala

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a ride on the Vande Bharat train in Kerala on Friday and described it as a ‘pleasant experience’. Sharing pictures from her journey on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Sitharaman mentioned it as a ‘great opportunity’ to interact with passengers and expressed her fondness for train journeys. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman took moments to capture selfies with fellow passengers on the Vande Bharat train from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, which she also shared on her X account.(X/@nsitharaman)

Sitharaman attended the inauguration of 'Aayakar Bhawan', the newly constructed income tax office in Kochi before boarding the Vande Bharat train to the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. She commended the railway ministry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing semi-high speed trains in the country, noting their popularity and full bookings.

“Taking a ride on #VandeBharat from Kochi to Thiruvanathapuram. Vande Bharat was introduced by @PMOIndia @narendramodi in September 2022. It is after a year that I have the opportunity to travel in one of them. Being popular, the train runs fully booked. Well done @RailMinIndia,” the Union minister wrote on X, sharing the ride pictures.

“Great opportunity to interact with passengers. Some pictures. #VandeBharat experience,” she wrote.

Sitharaman also shared a surprise moment when V. Muraleedhara, Union minister of state for external affairs, joined her on the Vande Bharat train. “Pleasant surprise when Minister @VMBJP joins me en route. Passengers join us both to share their thoughts. Pleasant ride #VandeBharat," she wrote.

The finance minister took moments to take selfies with fellow passengers, which she also shared on her X account, saying, “More interactions, more selfies too. #SelfiesinVandeBharat.”

During her Friday journey, Sitharaman also met former Rajya Sabha MP of Kerala Congress, Joy Abhraham. “Happy coincidence to meet up with former member of Rajya Sabha Shri. Joy Abraham MP (RS) 2012-18 (Kerala Congress) during my #VandeBharat journey to Thiruvananthapuram from Kochi. A pleasant experience. Always loved train journeys. This is special. @AshwiniVaishnaw,” she said.

Kerala's first Vande Bharat service was inaugurated in April this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram Central.