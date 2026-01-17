The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced establishment of a mega green ammonia export terminal at Kakinada with a production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), powered by 7.5 GW of renewable energy and 1 GW of pumped hydro storage energy. Green ammonia export terminal announced in AP

“Happy to share that AM Green of the Greenko Group will set up the green ammonia export terminal at Kakinada. A historic first for India — exporting green energy in the form of ammonia to Germany, Singapore, and Japan,” state information technology minister Nara Lokesh announced on X.

“With a US $10 billion investment, this project will create over 8,000 high-quality jobs and positions Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of the global green energy value chain,” he said.

An official statement said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the environment-friendly mega green Ammonia plant at Kakinda on Saturday. Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan will also accompany the chief minister.

The statement said unlike grey and blue ammonia produced using coal, oil, and natural gas, this green ammonia is completely environment-friendly with no carbon emissions. “The existing grey ammonia plant of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited is being redeveloped into a green ammonia plant through a brown field conversion,” it said.

AM Green is setting up the plant across 495 acres. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 2,600 people and expected to start production by the end of 2027.

The statement said AM Green has already signed an agreement with Germany-based Uniper SE to export 125 KTPA of green ammonia annually starting from 2028. The project, being developed with the support of global partners such as Malaysia-based Petronas, Singapore-based GIC, and UAE-based ADIA, is expected to gain significant international recognition.

In addition to this project, AM Green is also setting up a 2-gigawatt electrolyser manufacturing unit in Kakinada at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore