Grenade blasts trigger exchange of fire in Jammu

An exchange of fire was triggered between police and at least three suspected terrorists in Jammu on Wednesday, a police officer said. Additional director general of police Mukesh Singh said reinforcements have been rushed to the scene while residents said five to six grenade blasts preceded the exchange of fire.

The scene of the gunbattle along the road from Panjtirthi to Sidhra is close to the lieutenant governor’s residence. Singh said a grenade blast was also reported there recently near a bridge.

The firefight was triggered months after a purported attempt to carry out a suicide attack near Sunjuwan military station in Jammu was foiled with the killing of two terrorists in April.

An assistant sub-inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was also killed while 10 security personnel were injured in the pre-dawn gunfight two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the region in April.

Modi visited Palli village of Samba on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24 days later. It was his first visit to the region since the abrogation of Article 370, which gave Jammu & Kashmir semi-autonomous status.

The terrorists entered the outskirts of Jammu city in April from the international border in the R S Pura sector and were holed up in a locality close to the military camp. They were apparently moving towards the Army camp when they were spotted.

Around the same time, a CISF bus carrying 15 personnel at Jalalabad near the camp was proceeding towards the Jammu airport. In a knee-jerk reaction around 3.45am, the two terrorists lobbed a grenade towards the bus and sprayed it with bullets before escaping into the nearby locality.

