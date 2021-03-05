IND USA
Greta Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.(Bloomberg)
Greta Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.(Bloomberg)
india news

Greta's comments on farm stir not bilateral issue between India, Sweden: MEA

At a special briefing after the summit, Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the ministry, was asked whether the issue of Thunberg's comments on the farmers' protest was taken up by India with Sweden during the meeting.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:39 PM IST

Young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's recent comments on the farmers' protests in India do not form a bilateral issue between India and Sweden, and the matter did not come up during an online summit between the prime ministers of the two countries on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

At a special briefing after the summit, Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the ministry, was asked whether the issue of Thunberg's comments on the farmers' protest was taken up by India with Sweden during the meeting.

"The answer is no. This is not a bilateral issue between India and Sweden," Swarup said.

Last month, Thunberg had taken to Twitter to say, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

This was followed by another tweet a day later, in which she shared "a toolkit for those who want to help".

While a number of international celebrities, including pop star Rihanna, had also tweeted in support of the farmers' protests, which entered its 100th day on Friday, the 'toolkit' matter became a major issue with the Delhi Police later registering FIRs against several people for allegedly trying to tarnish India's image.

The 'toolkit' document, listed various actions, including creating a "Twitter storm" and protesting outside Indian embassies, to support the farmers' protest.

In a statement, the MEA had said last month that some "vested interest groups" were trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country has some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 41 farm unions spearheading the agitation, had welcomed the support extended by international personalities, saying it was a matter of pride that they are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, but it was unfortunate that the government of India is not understanding their pain.

Emphasising that the protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, the MEA in its statement had said some vested interest groups have tried to mobilise international support against the country.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The government has denied allegations that it was trying to put an end to the MSP and the mandi system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured farmers that the MSP would continue.

The decision to hold the Quad summit soon after the Joe Biden administration takes charge indicates that the security dialogue has been institutionalised.(Agencies)
The decision to hold the Quad summit soon after the Joe Biden administration takes charge indicates that the security dialogue has been institutionalised.(Agencies)
india news

1st virtual Quad summit to promote 'prosperity, stability of Indo-Pacific'

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:40 PM IST
  • Australian PM Scott Morrison said the Summit will become a feature of the Indo-Pacific engagement.
Illuminated view of India Gate on the eve of Independence Day at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 14, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Illuminated view of India Gate on the eve of Independence Day at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 14, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

Government constitutes panel to commemorate 75 years of India's independence

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The members of the panel include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader LK Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.
Senior citizens wait to register at a counter for a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai on March 3, 2021. (AFP)
Senior citizens wait to register at a counter for a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai on March 3, 2021. (AFP)
india news

5 states see fresh spike in daily cases; Delhi, Gujarat, MP latest additions

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The overall Covid-19 curve in India has not seen a major rise in recent months and the vaccination drive, which began on January 16, is in full swing with the highest-single day doses administered to people on Friday.
The SKM's legal panel also denounced the alleged repressive measures and violation of human rights by the Centre and the Delhi Police to foil the "peaceful" agitation of farmers. In picture - Prem Singh Bhangu.(ANI)
The SKM's legal panel also denounced the alleged repressive measures and violation of human rights by the Centre and the Delhi Police to foil the "peaceful" agitation of farmers. In picture - Prem Singh Bhangu.(ANI)
india news

SKM seeks judicial probe into Republic day tractor rally clashes in Delhi

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:04 PM IST
"We demand a high-level judicial probe into the incident that happened on January 26 where a peaceful 'kisan parade' was intentionally disrupted and the route was blocked," SKM's Prem Singh Bhangu said.
After the Kerala High Court granted bail to former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar, on January 25, the ED approached the top court to cancel his bail. (PTI PHOTO).
After the Kerala High Court granted bail to former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar, on January 25, the ED approached the top court to cancel his bail. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Top court reprieve for Kerala gold smuggling accused IAS officer M Sivasankar

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy issued notice to Sivasankar on ED’s plea but refused to stay the HC order. The bench enquired from the counsel for Sivasankar if he was already out of jail.
File photo: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI photo)
File photo: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.(PTI photo)
india news

'India wants normal ties with all neighbours, including Pakistan': MEA

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The Indian and Pakistani armies have said they began strictly adhering to a ceasefire on the LoC in J-K from the midnight of February 24.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched an official "Factcheck" portal aimed at curbing misinformation.(PTI FILE)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched an official “Factcheck” portal aimed at curbing misinformation.(PTI FILE)
india news

News updates from HT: Jagan Reddy launches fact checking portal in Andhra

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Minister of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Friday said that the government is ascertaining facts about reports Myanmar policemen crossing over to India. (ANI Photo )
Minister of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Friday said that the government is ascertaining facts about reports Myanmar policemen crossing over to India. (ANI Photo )
india news

On reports of Myanmar cops crossing over to India, MEA says ‘ascertaining facts’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana said that the men claiming to be policemen entered Serchhip district bordering Myanmar on Wednesday.
Smriti Irani cited an example from her life to pointed out that her 'thinking, passion, and aspiration' helped her achieve her goals.
Smriti Irani cited an example from her life to pointed out that her ‘thinking, passion, and aspiration’ helped her achieve her goals.
india news

Women who stay at home contribute equally to India’s growth: Smriti Irani

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • Irani was speaking about ‘Women Power in Democracy', at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication in New Delhi.
Anti-coup protesters maintain their position behind a barricade despite smoke from tear gas in San Chaung township in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Anti-coup protesters maintain their position behind a barricade despite smoke from tear gas in San Chaung township in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
india news

India steps up border patrols to stop arrivals from Myanmar

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:15 PM IST
The move follows the defection over the border of some low-ranking Myanmar police officers who were unwilling to obey orders to suppress demonstrations against the junta.
The 1.40-metre-long mummy, believed to be that of Nasihu, the daughter of the Sixth Pharaoh of Egypt of 2500 BC, has been on display at the state museum since 1930. (HT Photo)
The 1.40-metre-long mummy, believed to be that of Nasihu, the daughter of the Sixth Pharaoh of Egypt of 2500 BC, has been on display at the state museum since 1930. (HT Photo)
india news

2500-year-old Egyptian mummy in Telangana museum gets a new life

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 PM IST
The embalmed body was getting fragmented around the face, shoulders and the feet.
An undated photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
An undated photo released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows PLA soldiers during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

'Ensure disengagement at other friction points on LAC': India tells China again

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • Following an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
India's score in Freedom House's reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020.(AP file photo. Representative image)
India’s score in Freedom House’s reports had declined over the last three years, from 77 in 2018 to 71 in 2020.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

In 7 points, India rebuts US NGO’s ‘partly free’ downgrade in democracy report

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:31 PM IST
The report downgraded India’s status as a democracy and free society to “partly free”, observing that New Delhi “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”.
CM Jagan Reddy launching the website. (Photo@AndhraPradeshCM)
CM Jagan Reddy launching the website. (Photo@AndhraPradeshCM)
india news

Jagan Reddy launches Fact Check website to counter fake news against govt

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:48 PM IST
CM Jagan Reddy said the officials could make use of the platform and counter the propaganda with evidence.
