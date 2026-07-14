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Gross direct tax collections jump 16% to 7.74 lakh crore till July 13

Net non corporate tax revenue till July 13 saw a 11.66% growth to ₹3,84,521.23 crore as compared to ₹3,44,373.91 crore in the same period of previous fiscal

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 06:05 PM IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal, NEW DELHI
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The Centre’s gross direct tax collections in 2026-27 up to July 13 saw a 16.11% year-on-year growth to around 7.74 lakh crore driven by higher corporate and non-corporate tax revenues, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Despite significant non-corporate tax refunds, net direct tax collections in the period also jumped year-on-year by 16.4% to ₹6.51 lakh crore (Unsplash)
Despite significant non-corporate tax refunds, net direct tax collections in the period also jumped year-on-year by 16.4% to ₹6.51 lakh crore (Unsplash)

Despite significant non-corporate tax refunds, net direct tax collections in the period also jumped year-on-year by 16.4% to 6.51 lakh crore, showing resilience of the Indian economy.

The Centre’s gross direct tax revenue from April 1, 2026 to July 13, 2026 was 7,73,681.68 crore. After refunds of 1,22,491.87 crore, net revenue came to 6,51,189.81 crore.

Refunds during this period increased from nearly 1.07 lakh crore in the same period of previous fiscal year to 1.22 lakh crore, registering a 14.57% jump.

The trend of direct tax collection is robust, which showed improvements as compared to the data released last month. Gross direct tax collections in 2026-27 (up to June 17) saw 12.46% year-on-year increase to about 6.1 lakh crore, and net direct tax revenue jumped 14.64% to 5.21 lakh crore.

After refunds of 95,144.63 crore, the net CT revenue in the period (April 1, 2026 to July 13, 2026) saw over 22% jump to 2,40,241.64 crore as compared to 1,96,905.48 in the same period last year.

A surge in net CT collection was due to only 2.06% increase in refunds this year up to July as compared to 93,225.07 crore refunded in the same period of previous year.

Gross non-corporate tax (NCT) collections in FY27 up to July 13 jumped little over 15% to 4,11,853.80 crore from 3,58,058.12 crore in the same period of FY26.

NCT primarily comprises personal income-tax mostly paid by individuals.

NCT taxpayers saw significantly high refunds of 27,332.57 crore in April 1-July 13 period of FY27 as compared to 13,684.21 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year, registering 99.74% jump.

Despite higher refunds, net NCT revenue in the current period saw a double-digit growth of 11.66% to 3,84,521.23 crore as compared to 3,44,373.91 crore in the same period of previous fiscal year, data showed.

Securities transaction tax (STT) collections in the current financial year (up to July 13) witnessed 47.85% jump to 26,428.96 crore as against 17,875.88 crore in the same period of previous financial year, signifying robust stock market trading.

 
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