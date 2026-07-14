Gross direct tax collections jump 16% to 7.74 lakh crore till July 13

The Centre’s gross direct tax collections in 2026-27 up to July 13 saw a 16.11% year-on-year growth to around ₹7.74 lakh crore driven by higher corporate and non-corporate tax revenues, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Despite significant non-corporate tax refunds, net direct tax collections in the period also jumped year-on-year by 16.4% to ₹6.51 lakh crore (Unsplash)

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Despite significant non-corporate tax refunds, net direct tax collections in the period also jumped year-on-year by 16.4% to ₹6.51 lakh crore, showing resilience of the Indian economy.

The Centre’s gross direct tax revenue from April 1, 2026 to July 13, 2026 was ₹7,73,681.68 crore. After refunds of ₹1,22,491.87 crore, net revenue came to ₹6,51,189.81 crore.

Refunds during this period increased from nearly ₹1.07 lakh crore in the same period of previous fiscal year to ₹1.22 lakh crore, registering a 14.57% jump.

The trend of direct tax collection is robust, which showed improvements as compared to the data released last month. Gross direct tax collections in 2026-27 (up to June 17) saw 12.46% year-on-year increase to about ₹6.1 lakh crore, and net direct tax revenue jumped 14.64% to ₹5.21 lakh crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Gross corporate tax (CT) collections in FY27 up to July 13 were ₹3,35,386.27 crore, 15.6% up from ₹2,90,130.54 crore in the same period in FY26. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gross corporate tax (CT) collections in FY27 up to July 13 were ₹3,35,386.27 crore, 15.6% up from ₹2,90,130.54 crore in the same period in FY26. {{/usCountry}}

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After refunds of ₹95,144.63 crore, the net CT revenue in the period (April 1, 2026 to July 13, 2026) saw over 22% jump to ₹2,40,241.64 crore as compared to ₹1,96,905.48 in the same period last year.

A surge in net CT collection was due to only 2.06% increase in refunds this year up to July as compared to ₹93,225.07 crore refunded in the same period of previous year.

Gross non-corporate tax (NCT) collections in FY27 up to July 13 jumped little over 15% to ₹4,11,853.80 crore from ₹3,58,058.12 crore in the same period of FY26.

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NCT primarily comprises personal income-tax mostly paid by individuals.

NCT taxpayers saw significantly high refunds of ₹27,332.57 crore in April 1-July 13 period of FY27 as compared to ₹13,684.21 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year, registering 99.74% jump.

Despite higher refunds, net NCT revenue in the current period saw a double-digit growth of 11.66% to ₹3,84,521.23 crore as compared to ₹3,44,373.91 crore in the same period of previous fiscal year, data showed.

Securities transaction tax (STT) collections in the current financial year (up to July 13) witnessed 47.85% jump to ₹26,428.96 crore as against ₹17,875.88 crore in the same period of previous financial year, signifying robust stock market trading.