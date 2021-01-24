Group clashes leave 2 dead and 2 critically injured in Odisha
- Rout and Besra families were at daggers drawn over irrigation of respective farmlands for some time now, said police.
At least two persons were killed and two others critically injured in a fierce clash between two groups over past enmity in a village of western Odisha district of Bolangir on Saturday evening.
Police officials said Dhanamata Rout of Baharpada village under Tusura police station area of the district got into a fight with Sripati Besra, a Dalit, while the latter was grazing a herd of goats Saturday afternoon. Dhanamata attacked Besra with a spade, leaving him critically injured. Besra was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.
Tusura police station inspector Jasobanta Pradhani said a group of villagers from Harijanpada barged into Dhanamata's house later in the evening and hacked him to death. Other members of Dhanamata's family have been critically injured in the fatal group clash. Some members of Dhanamata's family managed to flee to a safe location.
Rout and Besra families were at daggers drawn over irrigation of respective farmlands.
Of the four injured, the health condition of Brahma Suna and Karma Suna is said to be critical. They have been shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla after their condition deteriorated.
