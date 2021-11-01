GST collection in October soars to 1.3 lakh crore, second highest ever

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in October surged to ₹1.3 lakh crore, the second highest since the new tax regime was launched in July 2017, signalling a robust recovery of business activities after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and increased compliance.

The gross GST revenue in October this year is ₹1,30,127 crore, a 24% year-on-year jump and a 36% increase over October 2019, according to the finance ministry’s data.

The highest ever GST collection of ₹1,41,384 crore was also reported in April this year ahead of the second wave.

The indirect tax collection, seen as a weathervane for economic health, jumped over ₹1 lakh crore in four consecutive months after it had plunged below the benchmark in June, at ₹ 92,849 crore, because of a resurgence of Covid-19 in April and May this year.

The June collection figure indicates the volume of business transactions that took place in May. In May this year, most of the states were under complete or partial lockdown due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Commenting on high GST revenue collections, the finance ministry said in a statement, “This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery. This is also evident from the trend in the e-way bills generated every month since the second wave. The revenues would have still been higher if the sale of cars and other products had not been affected on account of disruption in the supply of semiconductors.”

“The revenues have also been aided due to the efforts of the state and central tax administration resulting in increased compliance over previous months. In addition to action against individual tax evaders, this has been a result of the multipronged approach followed by the GST Council,” the finance ministry said.

MS Mani, senior director at consultancy firm Deloitte India, said highest GST revenue in October 2021 compared to the same month in the previous four years is a result of continuing policy initiatives to improve compliance and discourage evasion.

The GST collection in October 2017 was ₹93,333 crore, in October 2018 it was ₹1,00,710 crore, in October 2019 it was ₹95,379 crore, and in October 2020 it was ₹1,05,155 crore, according to official data.

The government recently introduced several measures to ease compliance such as nil-filing through SMS, quarterly return monthly payment (QRMP) system, and auto-population of return.

In the last one year, the GST Council took various steps to discourage non-compliant behaviour, such as blocking of e-way bills for non-filing of returns, system-based suspension of registration of taxpayers who failed to file six returns in a row, and blocking of credit for return defaulters.

Mani said, “In addition to the various measures to streamline return filings, e-way bill generation etc, several restrictions placed on non-compliant taxpayers would also have resulted in many taxpayers gradually becoming more compliant and paying GST and filing returns promptly. Going forward, we may see more checks and balances being introduced to encourage filers and dissuade non-filers.”

Experts expect that the strong revenue collection trend would be sustained on increased compliance and strong demand.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner at consultancy firm EY India, said, “The robust GST collections are quite encouraging and a clear sign of economic recovery. With the ongoing festive season, we can expect similar or even higher GST collections in the coming months.”

Experts say that expected reforms such as tax rate rationalisation and correction in inverted duty structure will push tax revenue further.

At the 45th meeting of the GST Council on September 17, the apex decision-making body on indirect tax matters took bold decisions on rationalising tax rates, and decided to correct duty inversions in textile and footwear sectors from January 1, 2022.

The GST Council also decided to set up two groups of ministers (GoMs). The first one will examine ways to rationalise tax rates and review exemptions to boost revenues. The other one will discuss ways and means of using technology to improve compliance.