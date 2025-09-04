GST news today LIVE: Markets open in green day after Centre's tax bonanza
GST council meeting LIVE: Former finance minister P Chidambaram welcomed the centre's decision but questioned the ‘eight-year delay’ in revising the GST rates. He said that the opposition had repeatedly warned the government against the issues for years.
GST council meeting LIVE: After day 1 of the GST Council meeting on Wednesday, the central government decided to simplify the goods and services tax (GST) regime with only two main rates, 5 per cent and 12 per cent. The new rates will be implemented from September 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the introduction of the new two-tier GST structure and said the reforms will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth....Read More
"Glad to state that @GST_Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth. The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses," he said in a post on X.
GST slabs | New rates
- The GST council has turned a four-tier structure of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent into a two-tier structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent.
- A new 40 per cent slab of GST will take effect on September 22, along with all the new rates. This slab mostly takes under its purview high-end non-essentials or luxury goods, including cigarettes, pan masala, gutka, chewing tobacco, caffeinated beverages, non-alcoholic drinks, and motorcycles exceeding 350 cc.
- Household and personal items like ghee, nuts, namkeen, bhujia, pencils and other such items will now be under the 5 per cent GST slab. Personal care items, like hair oil and shampoo, and processed food items like pasta and chocolates, will also be under the 5 per cent slab.
- Consumer electronics such as certain televisions, refrigerators and air conditioning machines will fall under the 18 per cent rate. Automobiles, including small cars, motorcycles up to 350cc, and ambulances, will also be counted under this same slab.
- A wide range of essential medicines, including over 30 cancer drugs, will have a nil GST rate. Medical consumables like bandages and surgical gloves, and educational services and materials will also have the same, zero GST.
- Farming and agricultural equipment, such as fixed-speed diesel engines, fertiliser inputs and tractor tyres will now fall under the 5 per cent GST slab.
GST boost to markets: Sensex jumps 650 points, Nifty above 24,800
The stock market surged on Thursday after the government’s sweeping GST reforms, with the Sensex rallying over 650 points and the Nifty climbing past the 24,800 mark, as investors cheered the tax rationalisation and exemptions announced at the 56th GST Council meeting.
Finance minister says GST rejig has nothing to do with US tariffs | GST news
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the decision to introduce a two-tier GST structure has not been influenced by the tariffs imposed by the US on India.
She said the central government had been working on these for 1.5 years.
New GST rates: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier | Details
In a major overhaul, the GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier indirect tax structure of 5 and 18 per cent, and introduced a special 40 per cent slab for luxury and 'sin' goods. The new rates will take effect from September 22.
What gets cheater
Individual life and health insurance policies, paneer, pizza bread, butter, ghee, condensed milk, dry fruits, ice cream, fertilisers, agricultural equipment, small cars (petrol <1200cc, diesel <1500cc), motorcycles up to 350cc, cement and daily use items like shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feeding bottles, and umbrellas will get cheaper.
What gets costlier
Soft drinks, aerated drinks, caffeinated and carbonated beverages, cars with petrol engines over 1200cc or diesel engines over 1500cc, motorcycles above 350cc, racing cars, yachts, pan masala, cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and gutka will get costlier.
GST council meeting LIVE: Former finance minister Chidambaram questions timing of decision
Former finance minister and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram welcomed the GST rationalisation and the reduction in rates on a range of goods and services and services. However, he said that it was "8 years TOO LATE".
In a post on X, he said, "The GST rationalisation and the reduction in rates on a range of goods and services are WELCOME but 8 years TOO LATE. We have been crying hoarse for the last 8 years against the design and rates of GST, but our pleas fell on deaf years."
He further questioned as to what drove the government to make the decision. He asked, "It will be interesting to speculate on what drove the government to make the changes: Sluggish growth? Rising household debt? Falling household savings? Elections in Bihar? Mr Trump and his tariffs? All of the above?"
GST council meeting LIVE: Opposition welcomes Centre's decision, but slams BJP
Trinamool Congress welcomed the revised rates and GST cuts as a "victory for common people", which was achieved after sustained pressure on the government. However, it slammed the BJP-led NDA government for being "tone-deaf" and only acting "when cornered".
Congress leader P Chidambaram also welcomed the rate cuts but questioned the eight-year delay in the revision of GST. He said the current GST design and rates should not have been introduced in the first place, adding that the opposition had repeatedly warned the government against these issues for years.
GST Council introduces new 40% slab for 'sin', luxury goods | Check list
The GST Council on Wednesday announced a 40 per cent goods and services tax (GST slab for the so-called sin goods and luxury items.
Items that fall under the 40% slab are:
- Cigarettes, pan masala, gutka, chewing tobacco, bidis
- Aerated waters containing added sugar or flavour, caffeinated drinks, non-alcoholic beverages
- Smoking pipes
- Motorcycles exceeding 350cc
- Aircraft for personal use
- Yachts
- Revolvers and pistols
- Betting, casinos, gambling, horse racing, lottery and online money gaming
Full list of items coming under the 18% slab | New GST rates
After the GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier structure of 5 and 18 per cent, here is a list of items that received the rate cut.
Items under 18%:
- Petrol & Petrol Hybrid, LPG, CNG Cars (not exceeding 1200 cc & 4000 mm)
- Diesel & Diesel Hybrid Cars (not exceeding 1500 cc & 4000 mm)
- Three-wheeled Vehicles
- Motorcycles (350 cc & below)
- Motor Vehicles for the transport of goods
- Air Conditioners
- Televisions (above 32″) including LED & LCD TVs
- Monitors & Projectors
- Dish Washing Machines
- Road tractors of engine capacity more than 1800 cc
Full list of items coming under the 5% slab | New GST rates
After the GST Council on Wednesday green-signalled a two-tier structure of 5 and 1 per cent, here is a list of items that received the rate cut.
Items under 0%:
- 33 life-saving drugs and medicines, cancer medicines, medication for rare diseases
- Individual life insurance, health policies
- Educational material and supplies, like notebooks, pencils, crayons, etc.
- Ultra-High Temperature milk, paneer, pre-packaged and labelled items
Items under 5%:
- Hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, shaving cream
- Butter, Ghee, dairy spreads, namkeens
- Feeding bottles, napkins for babies, clinical diapers
- Sewing machines
- Thermometer, glucometer and test strips, medical grade oxygen
- Tractor tyres, parts, tractors
- Fertilisers
- Drip irrigation system and other agricultural items
GST council meeting LIVE: Tax bonanza 'for common man', new GST rates from Sept 22
The Central government on Wednesday announced a tax bonanza by cutting the GST rates on hundreds of consumer goods. The GST Council, headed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, simplified the goods and services tax (GST) system into a two-tier structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent from a four-tier structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.
Additionally, a new slab of 40 per cent was also introduced for the so-called sin goods and luxury items.