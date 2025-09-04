GST news today LIVE: Markets open in green day after Centre's tax bonanza

Sep 4, 2025 8:34 AM IST

Former finance minister and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram welcomed the GST rationalisation and the reduction in rates on a range of goods and services and services. However, he said that it was "8 years TOO LATE".

In a post on X, he said, "The GST rationalisation and the reduction in rates on a range of goods and services are WELCOME but 8 years TOO LATE. We have been crying hoarse for the last 8 years against the design and rates of GST, but our pleas fell on deaf years."

He further questioned as to what drove the government to make the decision. He asked, "It will be interesting to speculate on what drove the government to make the changes: Sluggish growth? Rising household debt? Falling household savings? Elections in Bihar? Mr Trump and his tariffs? All of the above?"