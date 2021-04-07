Home / India News / Guj imposes new curbs as HC says situation going ‘out of control’
Ahmedabad With Covid-19 cases breaching the 3,000-mark for the second consecutive day, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a night curfew from 8 am to 6 pm in 20 cities from Wednesday till April 30
By Darshan Desai
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Ahmedabad With Covid-19 cases breaching the 3,000-mark for the second consecutive day, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a night curfew from 8 am to 6 pm in 20 cities from Wednesday till April 30.

The government’s decision came hours after the high court cited that the virus situation was getting “out of control” and suggested that a curfew or lockdown be imposed for a few days to break the infection chain.

In its order, the government restricted the crowd at weddings to 100 people and to 50 for political and social functions. It also directed government offices to remain closed on all Saturdays for this month.

Taking note of the surge in cases earlier in the day, Chief Justice Vikram Nath had said: “The issue is that things are going out of control. Now this time, Ahmedabad is in pretty bad state with 700-plus cases yesterday (Monday).”

“It would be a situation where again a lockdown will have to (come)... May be three-four day of curfew or a lockdown may, you know, check the situation at the moment. Then you can open it after three-four days. But, two or three days of curfew will help I think,” he added.

Advocate-General Kamal Trivedi, who was representing the state, said the government would suitably respond to the suggestions on weekend curfew but pointed that a lockdown could increase the hardships faced by the people.

