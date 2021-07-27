Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Guj to provide 2,000 as monthly aid to kids who lost 1 parent due to Covid-19
india news

Guj to provide 2,000 as monthly aid to kids who lost 1 parent due to Covid-19

Until now, only those children who lost both parents to the viral disease were covered under the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna and were entitled to get a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 till they turned 21.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 04:48 PM IST
As many as 776 children, who lost both parents, received the first monthly instalment of 4,000 each earlier in July, according to a report published in PTI.(AP Photo)

The Gujarat government said on Tuesday that children who have lost a parent to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will receive a monthly assistance of 2,000 under the existing scheme of the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna, news agency PTI reported.

Additional chief secretary of the social justice and empowerment department Sunaina Tomar said chief minister Vijay Rupani would launch this provision on August 2. Tomar wrote to the district collectors instructing them to open bank accounts for eligible children within three days.

Until now, only those children who lost both parents to the viral disease were covered under the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna and were entitled to get a monthly assistance of 4,000 till they turned 21. In case they chose to opt for higher studies after 21, the government would pay them 6,000 per month till they turned 24.

As many as 776 children, who lost both parents, received the first monthly instalment of 4,000 each earlier in July, according to a report published in PTI.

On July 9, Rupani had increased the age limit of Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojna from 18 to 21 years. He said any undergraduate and postgraduate course would be considered for availing benefits, adding children will also be given priority in various government schemes offering scholarships within India and abroad irrespective of their income criteria.

Gujarat has so far reported nearly 825,000 cases, 10,076 deaths and 814,356 recoveries due to the coronavirus disease. On Monday, the state saw 31 new cases, zero deaths and 49 patients were discharged. As per the health department’s bulletin, the state has seen no deaths due to Covid-19 for nearly 10 days. There are 312 active cases at present of which five are in critical condition, the bulletin said. Nearly 176,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday, which pushed the cumulative vaccination figure to 31,806,252, the bulletin also said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo meets human friend after 10 months, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar shares clip of man playing carrom with feet. Watch

Niharika NM, Ruhee Dosani reminisce their ‘bachpan ka pyar’ in funny clip

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP