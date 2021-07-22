Gujarat announces special Covid-19 vaccination drive for shopkeepers on July 25

The Gujarat government announced on Thursday a special Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state on July 25 (Sunday) for shopkeepers and people involved in other commercial activities. The announcement by deputy chief minister Nitin Patel followed reports of availability of 1.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine with the government.

“Till now, we have administered 3.01 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The Centre had sent additional doses as per our request. As a result, we still have a stock of 15.18 lakh doses and around 2.5 lakh doses arrive almost every day,” news agency PTI quoted Patel as saying.

The Gujarat government had in July asked the people working in the businesses of hotels, malls, shops, salons and restaurants to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before July 31.

Patel, who also holds the state’s health portfolio, referred to the previous order by the Gujarat home department and said that the special inoculation drive has been organised to vaccinate the traders and employees of commercial establishments. He further said that the shots would be administered at 1,800 centres across the state.

The vaccination drive would also cover those working at coaching centres, libraries, entertainment industry as well as sportspersons and conductors of state transport department buses.

Meanwhile, the state government had halted the Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesdays since July 7 on account of Mamata Diwas, observed as part of the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women, children and infants, according to news agencies. On the day, healthcare workers across the state check on pregnant women for guidance and distribute iron and vitamin tablets.

Gujarat reported no new Covid-19 related fatalities on Wednesday and 28 cases of infections from the disease. With this, the total confirmed cases reached 824,574 while the death toll stood at 10,076, according to the data from the state health department.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare data showed as many as 30,174,809 doses of the vaccine, including 23,152,231 first shots and 7,022,578 second jabs, have been administered in the state as of 7am on the day.