Gujarat: At least 6 dead, 20 in critical state after gas leak at Surat mill

Media reports indicate that the accidental gas leakage occurred when a tanker driver was pouring chemicals into a drain near the printing mill.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 08:21 AM IST
At least six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital in an injured state early morning today after an incident of gas leakage at a company in Gujarat's Surat, reported the ANI news agency. Citing Omkar Chaudhary, the in-charge of the civil hospital, the report said the incident took place in the Sachin GIDC area of the city.

As per HT's sister publication Livehindustan, the local police are still carrying out relief and rescue operations in the area. A report carried by the publication indicates that the accidental gas leakage occurred when a tanker driver was pouring chemicals into a drain near the printing mill. By the time people in the vicinity understood what was happening, the poisonous gases had already whisked across through the open outlets and taken the lives of as many as five people in the moments after, the report said.

It was later reported that another person had also succumbed to internal injuries in the gas leakage incident.

As soon as news broke out, the Surat Police rushed to the spot and ensured that the rest of the injured are taken to the civil hospital for urgent medical care.

Further details are awaited in the incident.

Topics
gujarat surat printing press gas leak chemical plant
