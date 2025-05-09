Gujarat cancels leave for all state employees amid India-Pakistan tensions

Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan, the Gujarat government on Friday cancelled the leave of all its officers and employees of all departments and offices of the state government with immediate effect. A vehicle moves on a road during blackout amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, in Kutch district, Gujarat.(PTI)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the instructions have also been issued to the heads of the respective departments.

"In view of the prevailing situation, all types of leave for officers and employees of all departments and offices of the state government, as well as Boards, Corporations, Panchayats, Municipal Corporations, and autonomous and grant-in-aid institutions, have been cancelled with immediate effect. Instructions have also been issued to the heads of the respective departments or offices to ensure that officers and employees currently on leave report back to duty with immediate effect," Gujarat CM posted on X.

"Additionally, officers and employees have been instructed not to leave headquarters without prior approval from the head of the department," he added.

Earlier today, the Gujarat Chief Minister conducted a high-level review of the state's preparedness in border districts.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with collectors and superintendents of police from affected regions and issued urgent instructions on evacuation, civil defence, healthcare, and communication systems.

The review meeting held at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar included Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi.

Top officials from various departments and defence forces also participated in the session.

During the meeting, he directed all control rooms and emergency operation centres to remain operational round-the-clock.

He stressed the importance of alternative communication tools such as satellite phones and hotlines to maintain coordination during emergencies.

The CM also ordered that evacuation plans in border villages be activated. He instructed district administrations to identify safe shelters and ensure the availability of drinking water, food supplies, fuel, and other essential items.

"The administration must be fully prepared with civil defence measures and healthcare support," the CM said.

He also asked officials to gather an adequate stock of essential commodities and fuels as a precautionary step against any supply chain disruption.

The CM also urged the Health and Transport Departments to deploy medical teams and necessary transport facilities immediately.

He advised district heads to pinpoint sensitive areas, strengthen surveillance, and evaluate warning systems for public safety.

The CM also suggested to launch a state-wide awareness campaign to prevent panic and misinformation. He directed that updates be taken only from the official social media handles of government departments.

"If any information is received about suspicious activity especially in border villages, the administration must respond immediately with full alertness," CM Bhupendra Patel said.

The Chief Minister praised the vigilance and coordination of the Air Force, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, BSF, and other central agencies. He assured that the state government would extend all necessary support to security forces stationed in border areas.