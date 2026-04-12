Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior state leaders on Sunday paid rich tributes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, hailing her unparalleled contribution to Indian music.

Gujarat CM, senior leaders hail Asha Bhosle's unparalleled contribution to music

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Bhosle, a Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awardee, died at the age of 92 at a private hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day following multiple organ failure.

Patel, in a post on X, said, "The demise of the renowned singer 'Sur Samragni' Asha Bhosle ji is extremely heartbreaking. With her energetic and versatile singing, she enriched the world of music and left an indelible mark on the hearts of generations through countless immortal songs."

He said that Bhosle's unparalleled contribution to music will always be remembered and that her voice will continue to live on among people.

"Her departure marks the end of an era in the film music world, yet her voice will always live on among us," he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength to her family members and countless admirers to bear the loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength to her family members and countless admirers to bear the loss. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also paid tribute to the legendary singer on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also paid tribute to the legendary singer on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It wasn't just a voice... it was an era. Every song brimmed with emotions, every note infused with magic. Asha Bhosle ji didn't just sing music, she lived it," Sanghavi wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It wasn't just a voice... it was an era. Every song brimmed with emotions, every note infused with magic. Asha Bhosle ji didn't just sing music, she lived it," Sanghavi wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He further noted that artists of Bhosle's stature never truly bid farewell, as they continue to live forever through their melodies and the memories they create for generations of listeners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further noted that artists of Bhosle's stature never truly bid farewell, as they continue to live forever through their melodies and the memories they create for generations of listeners. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil wrote, "The news of the demise of the Empress of Melody of the music world, the revered Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-shattering". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil wrote, "The news of the demise of the Empress of Melody of the music world, the revered Asha Bhosle ji, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-shattering". {{/usCountry}}

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Bhosle's melodious voice elevated Indian music to new heights for decades and left an indelible mark on millions of hearts, Patil said, adding that she was not merely a singer but a living embodiment of Indian culture.

Known for her versatile voice, Bhosle, whose career spanned more than eight decades, recording an incredible 12,000 songs, continued to sing until the late 2010s and beyond, becoming one of the longest performing singers in global music history.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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