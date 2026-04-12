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Gujarat CM, senior leaders hail Asha Bhosle's unparalleled contribution to music

Gujarat CM, senior leaders hail Asha Bhosle's unparalleled contribution to music

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 05:12 pm IST
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Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior state leaders on Sunday paid rich tributes to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, hailing her unparalleled contribution to Indian music.

Gujarat CM, senior leaders hail Asha Bhosle's unparalleled contribution to music

Bhosle, a Padma Vibhushan and Maharashtra Bhushan awardee, died at the age of 92 at a private hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day following multiple organ failure.

Patel, in a post on X, said, "The demise of the renowned singer 'Sur Samragni' Asha Bhosle ji is extremely heartbreaking. With her energetic and versatile singing, she enriched the world of music and left an indelible mark on the hearts of generations through countless immortal songs."

He said that Bhosle's unparalleled contribution to music will always be remembered and that her voice will continue to live on among people.

"Her departure marks the end of an era in the film music world, yet her voice will always live on among us," he wrote.

Bhosle's melodious voice elevated Indian music to new heights for decades and left an indelible mark on millions of hearts, Patil said, adding that she was not merely a singer but a living embodiment of Indian culture.

Known for her versatile voice, Bhosle, whose career spanned more than eight decades, recording an incredible 12,000 songs, continued to sing until the late 2010s and beyond, becoming one of the longest performing singers in global music history.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bhupendra patel asha bhosle
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