Gujarat Congress leader arrested for 'misleading, morale breaking' posts on Operation Sindoor

Gujarat Congress general secretary Rajesh Soni was arrested on Friday by the state's Cyber Crime Cell for allegedly uploading misleading and morale-damaging content related to 'Operation Sindoor' on social media, reports news agency PTI. A view of an installation set up in dedication for Operation Sindoor, at Pal Road in Surat on Friday. (ANI)

Police officials said Soni is accused of posting controversial statements on Facebook concerning Operation Sindoor, the recent military offensive launched by the Indian armed forces to target terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Superintendent of Police (CID-Cyber Crime), Bharatsinh Tank, said Soni's posts were not only misleading but also potentially harmful to national security. “The content is suspected to have broken the morale of defence personnel and endangered the sovereignty of the country,” said Tank.

Soni has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically Section 152, which pertains to acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, and Section 353(1)(a), relating to statements that could incite public mischief.

The FIR referenced two Facebook posts. In one of the posts, Soni shared images of posters promoting Operation Sindoor, depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a fighter pilot uniform. The accompanying caption in Gujarati stated: "Please note that soldiers will not get the credit. The cost of his publicity will be double the cost of flying the Rafale in Operation Sindoor."

In another post, the FIR claims that Soni, despite being aware of the facts, attempted to incite public sentiment by alleging that the Indian government had surrendered during the operation. "We arrested Soni for sharing posts that could damage the morale of the armed forces and send a misleading message that soldiers' sacrifices are being overlooked," said CID officer Tank, defending the action.

News of Soni’s early morning arrest on Friday prompted several Gujarat Congress leaders to rush to the CID office in Gandhinagar. Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil condemned the arrest, asserting that Soni’s intent was to emphasize the need to credit soldiers for their bravery, rather than allowing the government to use taxpayer money for self-promotion.

"Rajeshbhai Soni was arrested by Cyber Crime officials at 4 a.m., as if he were a terrorist," Gohil said. "If you read his posts, it’s clear he was only urging that soldiers receive recognition for their courage and that public funds not be misused for political publicity in the name of Operation Sindoor."