Ahmedabad, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday began a two-day visit to villages located close to the India-Pakistan border to conduct a review of the region, including security, and establish direct communication with locals. Gujarat Dy CM starts 2-day tour of India-Pak border villages

A notable aspect of the visit is that Sanghavi, who was elevated as Deputy CM last month and handles the Home portfolio among other departments, will stay overnight in a traditional village hut to experience local life closely.

He has instructed all senior officers to do the same instead of staying in circuit houses or hotels, with the intent to truly understand the rural lifestyle, culture, and ground realities, enabling more effective action and policymaking, an official release said.

The review will focus on some important aspects such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, sanitation, and safety and security.

A special meeting has also been arranged with the Border Security Force officials to discuss issues like anti-national activities and patrolling operations, the release said.

The interactions with BSF personnel will further help assess the current security situation along the border, the release said.

On the first day of his visit, Sanghavi offered prayers at Maa Ashapura temple at Mata No Madh temple in Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district, which shares the border with Pakistan, it said.

During his two-day visit, Sanghavi will be accompanied by a team of 30 senior IPS officers. Each officer has been allotted two villages for focused review and direct interaction with people, it said.

Sanghavi and his team will hold meetings with sarpanchs and villagers during the visit and also engage in dialogue with community leaders.

Open discussions will also be held at night with locals to understand the ground situation, the release said.

The team will also engage closely with women and youth in these villages to understand their issues and challenges first-hand.

