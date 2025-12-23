Gujarat eases liquor norms in GIFT city to woo global investors; no change to state's prohibition laws

The GIFT City, or Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, in the state has revised its ‘Wine and Dine’ policy, thus permitting liquor consumption in expanded areas. These include hotel terraces, lawns, and poolside zones, ANI news agency reported. The GIFT City is a smart city and the first operational International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India.(Special arrangement)

The move to revise the ‘Wine and Dine’ facility is aimed at strengthening the GIFT City's position as a global financial and IT hub, officials said. It will allow domestic and foreign visitors, as well as authorised officials working in the city, to consume liquor in designated areas within the premises, ANI reported.

The GIFT City is a smart city and the first operational International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India, spanning 880 acres along the Sabarmati River. It is designed to be a global financial and IT hub located between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, according to an earlier HT report.

The revisions to the rules have been made to support a global business ecosystem and streamline operations for international investors, technical experts, and national and multinational companies operating in the GIFT City, officials told ANI.

Under the revised rules, domestic and foreign visitors on official business can get temporary permits more easily, with the city's Managing Director now empowered to issue group permits for major conventions and business events, according to the ANI report.

No change in Gujarat's prohibition laws

However, with the revisions to GIFT City's ‘Wine and Dine’ policy, the Gujarat government has clarified that there will be no change in the state's existing prohibition laws.

According to the Gujarat Prohibition (Amended) Act, 2017, the selling, buying, transporting and possession of liquor is punishable by imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years. The imprisonment cannot be less than seven years, and the punishment also carries a fine, as per Gujarat Police's State Monitoring Cell.

Therefore, the amendments only pertain to the ‘Wine and Dine’ policy, which will only be limited to within the GIFT City, ANI reported. The notification says that “any external person”, who is not from Gujarat, or is a foreign national, can consume liquor at designated areas of the GIFT City.

The revisions have been made to facilitate officials, employees, and visiting business delegates, and is part of efforts to develop a globally competitive business environment, officials said. They added that these amended rules do not apply to residents of Gujarat.