Gujarat elections: Kejriwal reiterates free electricity promise, steps up attack on BJP

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated the party’s promise of providing free electricity if it is voted to power in the Gujarat elections.

The two-phase elections for 182-seat assembly began on Thursday. While 89 seats went to the polls on Thursday, voting in the remaining seats will be held on December 5. The results will be announced on December 8.

In its election manifesto, the AAP has promised to provide free electricity, up to 300 units, per month to each household if it is elected.

“We have not come empty handed, we have brought evidence with us. Shri Bhagwant Mann (Punjab chief minister) has brought with him zero electricity bills of Punjab. We have a firm guarantee, we did not come to you just like that,” Kejriwal said during a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

“You all can see that everyone’s electricity bills have come to zero in Punjab. In Gujarat too, everyone’s electricity bill will come to zero from March 1. Whoever wants a zero electricity bill, all those people should form the government of AAP,” he added.

Kejriwal also said that a recent survey suggested that the AAP will form the government in Gujarat. “BJP jaye che, Aam Aadmi Party ave che (BJP will go, AAP will come),” he said.

The state is witnessing the first triangular contest with the Congress and AAP hoping to exploit anti-incumbency. The BJP is looking to secure a seventh electoral victory in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah.

“This election can change your and Gujarat’s future. Till now you had no option, these two parties were together,” he said, referring to the BJP and Congress.

“But this time, the Almighty has started using his broom. That’s why, understand the signal from above and all the people together form the government of AAP for your family,” he added.

Attacking the ruling BJP, the AAP convenor said: “You will have now come to know that the BJP does not have any plan. When you ask them what you did for 27 years, they will only abuse Kejriwal. But just abusing will not fill the public’s stomach, it will be filled only when money comes in their hand and the AAP government will give money in your hand,” he said.

“It is time for a change for Gujarat and hence, the Almighty has sent the AAP here,” he added.

HT reached out to Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas for a comment but did not get one immediately.