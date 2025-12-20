Gujarat electoral rolls likely to decrease by 14.5% after SIR

The electoral roll in Gujarat could shrink by around 14.5% from 50.8 million to 43.4 million, after the special intensive revision (SIR), with the highest potential deletions in the urban hubs of Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara, Election Commission (EC) data showed on Friday. A district-wise analysis suggested that urban districts were somewhat more prone to potential deletions. (FILE)

A district-wise analysis suggested that urban districts were somewhat more prone to potential deletions. The districts with the highest proportion of potential deletions were Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Valsad, where the rolls might contract by 25.7%, 23.2%, 18.7%, 16.4%, and 16.3%, respectively.

The districts with the least potential deletions on the other hand –– Dang, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Tapi, and Gir Somnath, which might see the electoral roll contract by 5.5%, 7.4%, 7.8%, 7.9%, and 8%, respectively –– were somewhat more likely to be rural.

“The names of 7,373,327 voters were omitted after the SIR undertaken by the Election Commission to clean up voter lists…Of these, 1,807,278 voters are deceased, 969,662 voters were absent, 4,025,553 persons migrated outside the state, and 381,470 voters were registered in two places. Besides, 189,364 voters were removed for other reasons,” said a statement by chief electoral officer Harit Shukla.

To be sure, some assembly constituencies (ACs) in the state have seen a much higher share of electors potentially deleted from the draft rolls. The ACs with the highest proportion of potential deletions are Karanj, Udhna, Varachha, Limbayat, and Choryasi, where the roll might contract by 38.4%, 36.6%, 34.1%, 33.7%, and 31.7%, respectively.

The ACs with the lowest proportion of potential deletions are Tharad, Jasdan, Tankara, Dangs, ,and Dediapada, where the electoral roll might shrink by 4.1%, 5%, 5.3%, 5.5%, and 5.7%, respectively.

In Ahmedabad district, 1,452,704 names could be struck off. Vatva recorded 114,822 potential deletions, the highest in the district, followed by Vejalpur with 107,713. Ghatlodia, represented by chief minister Bhupendra Patel, recorded about 97,085 deletions. These constituencies include dense residential zones and industrial clusters with migrant-heavy neighbourhoods.

Surat came next. The diamond and textile hub might see 1,250,319 names removed. Seasonal migration, temporary jobs, and frequent address changes have for long been a challenge for voter registration here.

At the constituency level, the highest absolute number of potential deletions was recorded in Surat district’s Choryasi, where about 194,506 voters might be removed. Kamrej, also in Surat, followed with 156,733 potential deletions.

In Vadodara, a total of 503,912 names could be removed. Rajkot district saw 335,670 names possibly removed, followed by Bhavnagar at 228,956. Both districts combine urban centres with surrounding semi-industrial and trading belts, where movement for work and business remains high.

Kutch, the largest district by area and which shares an international border with Pakistan, recorded 214,175 potential deletions. The tribal district of Dang saw only 11,121 potential deletions.

Shukla said that the involved 33 district election officers, 182 electoral registration officers, 855 assistant electoral registration officers, 50,963 booth level officers, 54,443 booth level agents and 30,833 volunteers.

Door-to-door verification was conducted to identify deceased voters, those who had permanently migrated, voters registered at multiple places, and those not traceable during the survey.

Voters can file claims and objections for inclusion, correction or deletion of names till January 18, 2026. Election authorities will verify and dispose of all claims and objections by February 10, 2026, after issuing notices and hearing the concerned voters. The final electoral roll will be published on February 17, 2026.

The draft electoral roll has been published at all polling stations, designated locations and on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website. Copies have also been provided to recognised political parties along with lists of voters whose enumeration forms were not received, as per the statement.

