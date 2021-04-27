Gujarat extends Covid-19 night curfew to 9 more cities from April 28 to May 5, imposes new restrictions

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended the 8pm to 6am night curfew in nine more cities to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, news agency ANI reported, citing a directive by the chief minister’s office (CMO). Earlier the curfew was in effect in 20 cities and has now been extended to nine more cities. The state government has also imposed new restrictions in these cities, which along with the night curfew, will come into effect from April 28 until May 5.

“Now, the state government has decided to enforce the night curfew in nine more cities -- Himmatnagar, Navsari, Veraval, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhotaudepur and Palanpur -- from April 28,” ANI quoted a press release from the state government, listing the nine new cities.

The decision was announced following a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani, the release said. However, the government also said that essential services would be exempted from the curfew and few other services would be allowed with restrictions in the 29 cities.

According to the latest order, grocery stores, shops selling vegetables and fruits, pharmacies, dairies and bakeries are allowed to function. However, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate only for take-away services and dine-in will not be allowed. Also, all medical and paramedical services will remain the same, ANI quoted the CMO.

As in some other states, the Gujarat government too has ordered all malls, shopping complexes, cinema theatres, auditoriums, gymnasiums, swimming pools, water parks, public gardens, saloons, spas and other amusement activities to shut during the curfew. Also, all agriculture produce market committees (APMC) in the state, except those associated with vegetables and fruits, have been asked to close during the curfew.

Among other restrictions, the government has capped the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and funerals. While weddings can have 50 attendees, funerals are allowed to take place with 20 people, the government order said. Also, access to all religious places in the state has been closed for the public. However, administrators and priests have been allowed to perform the rituals. Public buses have also been asked to operate with only half its passenger capacity.

Gujarat’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 500,000-mark, earlier on Monday, after the state reported 14,340 new infections of the coronavirus disease. Also, 158 patients lost their lives on the day taking the state’s death toll to 6,486, a bulletin from the state health department showed. Currently 121,461 active cases of the disease are there in Gujarat and 382,426 patients have recovered from the disease so far.