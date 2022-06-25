Gujarat: Fire in Ahmedabad children's hospital, 13 infants among 75 people saved

A massive fire broke out in a children's hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported and 75 people, including 13 newborns, were rescued by firefighters from the facility located on the third floor of a four-storey building near the city's Parimal Garden crossroads, news agency PTI reported.

Ahmedabad | Fire broke out inside Dev Complex near Parimal Garden. More than 50 persons including 10 children rescued from hospital inside the complex. 27 fire tenders were rushed to site. Fire started on 3rd floor, while hospital was on 4th floor:Jayesh Khadia, Fire officer pic.twitter.com/aCSUG6urQQ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

Officials said 27 fire tenders had been rushed to control the blaze. "We received a call around 1.30 pm about a fire in the server room of an accountancy firm - on the third floor of the building opposite the hospital - after which around 20 fire tenders were deployed," Om Jadeja, the Ahmedabad Fire & Emergency Services (AFES) divisional fire officer, said.

He said people were rescued using an aerial ladder platform.

All patients were shifted to a nearby hospital in ambulances, he added.

The children's hospital has around four medical care facilities in the building, and an ortho care unit was located right opposite the premises where the fire broke out, the official said.

Meanwhile, in another fire-related incident in Gujarat, on Friday a blaze broke out at a school due to a short circuit. Again, fortunately, no casualties were reported and over 500 kids were evacuated safely. The school was a ground-plus four-storey structure and each floor had four air-conditioned classrooms, fire officials said,