Gujarat floods: Death toll rises to 28, PM Modi dials CM; more rain likely today as IMD issues 'red' alert

Gujarat continues to grapple with a massive flood situation amid continuous heavy rainfall, with IMD issuing a ‘red’ alert in several parts of the state.
Gujarat continues to grapple with a massive flood situation amid continuous heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘red’ alert for several parts of the state on Thursday, August 19. According to the weather department, the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kachchh is expected to intensify as it moves towards the northeast Arabian Sea, bringing further heavy rainfall across the region. While rescue operations and evacuations are being done, the death toll in rain-related accidents has increased to 28 in the last three days.
Here are the latest updates on the Gujarat floods:
- According to IMD, extremely heavy showers are expected in 12 districts - Kachchh, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Botad.
- On Wednesday, districts in the Saurashtra region, such as Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Porbandar, received between 50mm and 200 mm of rain in a 12-hour period ending at 6 pm. Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district received 185 mm of rainfall during this period, the highest in the state, reported PTI.
- Six contingents of the Army have been deployed to assist the 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams for rescue and relief work in the state.
- State relief commissioner Alok Pandey said that around 40,000 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas.
- According to NDRF inspector Manjit, they have rescued 95 people as the flood-like situation continues in parts of Gujarat. “In the last 2 days, there has been heavy rainfall in Dwarka...water has entered into the houses of people...our team rescued 95 people so far,” he said on Wednesday, as quoted by ANI.
- Meanwhile, the death toll in rain-related accidents across the city rose to 28.
- According to Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel, more than 5,000 people have been rehabilitated so far, reported ANI.
- The IMD said that the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kachchh remained practically stationary during the past six hours and about 50 km north-northwest of Bhuj (Gujarat). “To move W-SW and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea by the morning of 30th August. While moving W-SW over the northeast Arabian Sea away from the Indian coast, there is a possibility of its temporary and marginal intensification over the northeast Arabian Sea on 30th August,” the weather department wrote.
- Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and assured him of all possible support and assistance from the Central government. “The Prime Minister provided guidance on the protection of lives and livestock of citizens. Also, Gujarat was assured of providing all necessary support and assistance from the Central Government,” the CM said.
- Meanwhile, CM Patel also reviewed the situation in the state and urged officials to prioritize relief operations for people trapped in water, especially in Vadodara city and district, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Jamnagar districts. “The priority of the state government is to provide food packets, drinking water pouches and healthcare medicines to the people who are trapped in the flood until the water recedes. Not only this, the affected districts where the power supply has been disrupted are being promptly restored,” he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
