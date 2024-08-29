Gujarat floods: Death toll rises to 28, PM Modi dials CM; more rain likely today as IMD issues 'red' alert

Gujarat continues to grapple with a massive flood situation amid continuous heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘red’ alert for several parts of the state on Thursday, August 19. According to the weather department, the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kachchh is expected to intensify as it moves towards the northeast Arabian Sea, bringing further heavy rainfall across the region. While rescue operations and evacuations are being done, the death toll in rain-related accidents has increased to 28 in the last three days.

A flooded area after heavy rainfall in Vadodara (PTI)