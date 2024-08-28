Red alert in Gujarat: IMD warns of more ‘exceptionally heavy’ rainfall after 16 deaths in two days

Gujarat is grappling with a flood-like situation as relentless rainfall continues to batter the state, with authorities warning of more downpours in the coming days. The deep depression over Saurashtra and Kachchh, currently centred 50 km north-northwest of Bhuj, is expected to intensify as it moves towards the northeast Arabian Sea, bringing further heavy rainfall across the region. A family wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (AP Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for several districts in Gujarat, including Vadodara, Chhotaudepur, Narmada, Bharuch, and Surat, among others.

IMD scientist Ramashray Yadav said the deep depression is moving at a speed of 12 kmph and is expected to cause "extremely heavy to exceptionally heavy" rainfall in the Saurashtra and Kachchh regions. The situation is likely to persist, with heavy rainfall warnings extending over the next four days.

In Vadodara, the situation is particularly dire. The city has been submerged under several feet of water for two consecutive days, with some areas reportedly inundated by up to 12 feet. The Vishwamitri River, which flows through Vadodara, has swelled to 37 feet—well above the danger mark—after heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Ajwa dam. This has resulted in severe flooding across the city, prompting the state government to call in the Army to assist in relief and rescue operations.

The state health minister, Rushikesh Patel, described the situation in Vadodara as “alarming.” The local administration has already evacuated over 5,000 residents to safer locations and rescued nearly 1,200 stranded individuals.

Patel said that additional Army columns, along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, have been deployed to expedite relief efforts.

Despite these measures, large parts of the city remain underwater, with crucial areas like Siddharth Nagar, Akota, and Fatehgunj among the worst affected.

How many deaths reported in rain-related incidents in Gujarat?

Across Gujarat, the situation remains critical, with rain-related incidents claiming 16 lives over the past two days. Thousands more have been displaced as the state faces its fourth consecutive day of heavy rainfall.

Patel said the government is exploring long-term solutions to mitigate the flooding, including a proposal to divert water from the Ajwa Dam into the Narmada canal, rather than allowing it to flow into the already swollen Vishwamitri River.

"The plan has been discussed with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," he said.