Gujarat HC quashes wrong charges in GPSC exam cheating case, lets probe continue

The Gujarat high court has thrown out key charges against two men arrested for cheating in a public services recruitment exam in 2018, ruling that the police applied the wrong legal provisions but allowed the police to proceed against the two under the applicable provisions. The case relates to an FIR registered at Sector 7 police station in Gandhinagar on November 26, 2018. (UNSPLASH)

The initial first information report (FIR) booked the two bothers, Hardik and Rahul Purohit, under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and Section 66-E of the Information Technology Act, which prescribes a maximum punishment of three years for capturing and sending image of a private area of any person.

In his June 16 verdict, justice PM Raval said neither of the two provisions were applicable and set them aside. The judge, however, underlined that the verdict did not cancel the FIR registered for cheating in the exam conducted by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and the police could charge with with any other offence that the investigating officer considers applicable.

The case relates to an FIR registered at Sector 7 police station in Gandhinagar on November 26, 2018.

According to the prosecution, invigilators informed the examination supervisor that Hardik Purohit was using a mobile phone inside the examination hall. The candidate was accused of photographing the GPSC question paper and sending the images through WhatsApp to his brother Rahul Purohit.